Hal Anderson Returning To CJOB

Winnipeg, Manitoba – He’s back folks!

Hal Anderson is returning to 680 CJOB, almost three years after he left because the radio station decided not to renew his contract.

“I’m so excited about going back to my favourite radio station! I’ve missed CJOB and its listeners and I think they’ve missed me too,” said Hal.

He will be doing mornings again but only on weekends. Hal Anderson Weekends debuts on CJOB Saturday, February 4th.

“My new weekend morning show will be like family around a big kitchen table and everyone is welcome to grab a chair,” said Hal.

You will have to wait a few weeks for his new show but Hal will be filling in for two weeks on his old show for the vacationing Shadoe Davis starting this Friday, January 13th.

Hal will also have a new role as CJOB’s Community Ambassador.

Hal will continue to be a part of the MyToba team, sharing his thoughts and stories on Manitoba’s homepage.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News