Hal Anderson Inks Deal To Buy Salisbury House

WINNIPEG, MB. — One Winnipeg icon is scooping up another.

MyToba’s Hal Anderson has revealed plans to buy the Salisbury House restaurant chain.

“When the opportunity came up, it was a no brainer. So, you’re all welcome at my place for a Nip,” says Anderson.

He’s joined by a group of silent business partners and investors.

The deal is set to close July 1st, 2017. No purchase price was disclosed.

Anderson tells MyToba the new owners have a few plans.

“We’ve got to make sure we’re consistently delivering quality food with these classic recipes. Quality and comfort are number one.”

Anderson hinted at plans to rename or market the chain as “Halisbury House.”

The group is also planning a location at Portage and Main once it is opened to pedestrian traffic.

Sals was founded in 1931 in downtown Winnipeg and is known by its iconic red roof logo.

Anderson says you can expect that won’t change, but you can also file this under fake news.

Happy April Fools’ Day!

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File