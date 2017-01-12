Habs Win Beer League Shinny Match at MTS Centre

Winnipeg, Manitoba – It was probably the best Beer League hockey game ever played at MTS Centre.

Call it wide open, call it shaky goaltending, call it a series of defensive mistakes, call it the Canadiens’ speed, call it whatever you want, there isn’t a coach in the National Hockey League – except maybe Michel Therrien — who would have been proud of the Montreal Canadiens 7-4 firewagon victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night.

Of course, that doesn’t mean the fans didn’t love it. Especially the many thousands of Montreal Canadiens lovers who showed up at Winnipeg’s downtown rink in the classic bleu, blanc et rouge.

This was a rare and very odd game. The Canadiens had three goals on their first seven shots – two on their first three. Paul Maurice pulled his starting goaltender, Connor Hellebuyck, at the 14:01mark of the first period, right after Tomas Plekanec made it 3-2 Montreal. Although they scored seven goals, the Habs scored only one on the power play. Of course, they only had two power play chances. And Jets defenseman Toby Enstrom was on the ice for two even-strength Winnipeg goals and yet he was still minus-three. Enstrom was on the ice for six of seven Montreal goals (one on the power play).

“We were horseshit right from the drop of the first puck to the end of it,” said a clearly disappointed Jets head coach Paul Maurice. “We’re not sweeping this one under the rug. We’re going to take a good look at all of it and make sure that we appreciate the value of playing in the National Hockey League and playing a game at home. The cost that every NHL game demands, and the willingness to pay that price.”

Simply, the Jets didn’t pay that price on Wednesday night and Maurice knew it.

The Habs scored the first goal of the game at the 57-second mark when Phillip Danault beat Hellebuyck and it was a bad omen. Brian Flynn made it 2-0 at 4:19 and then the Jets caught fire.

Mark Scheifele scored his 18th of the season at 6:07 after taking a great pass from Drew Stafford and then Mathieu Perreault tallied his fourth by ripping one past former Jets backup goalie Al Montoya at 12:58 to tie the game.

At that stage, the Jets looked as if they might come back, but the Canadiens speed – and a couple of Jets defensive lapses – put an end to that pipe dream.

Plekanec score at 14:01 of the first to end Hellebuyck’s night and give Montreal a 3-2 advantage heading to the break, then Sven Andrighetto with his first and Danault with his second of the night and ninth of the season made it 5-2 before the five-minute of the second and that was all she wrote.

Scheifele scored his second of the game and 19th of the season on the power play at 5:08 of the second and the Jets were only down 5-3 after 40 minutes, but Artturi Lehkonen scored his ninth of the season at 4:10 of the third and his 10th on the power play at 9:05 to make it 7-3.

Drew Stafford made a nice feed to Bryan Little who scored his seventh at 10:04 of the third, but that was it. The Jets were now 20-21-3 on the season and they still haven’t been able to put the winning streak they’ll need to even have a sniff of the post-season.

The Jets are now 20-21-3 on the season. The last time the Jets were above .500 was on Nov. 17, when they had a 9-8-2 record. Winnipeg allowed the first goal, which marks the 21st time this season they’ve surrendered the first goal. The Jets now have a 4-13-2 record when allowing the first goal.

“They were the better team tonight, and they didn’t stop coming,” said Little “They didn’t stop putting pucks in our net. For most of the game we couldn’t even find a way to get shots on net, so it was a tough one, that’s for sure.”

Montreal outshot the Jets 30-27 as the Canadiens improved to 26-10-6. Hellebuyck made four saves on seven shots while his replacement, Michael Hutchinson, made 19 saves on 23 shots.

Meanwhile, with the win, Al Montoya has now won three straight starts for Montreal. Montoya played with the Jets over two seasons from 2012-14. He compiled a record of 16-9-3 with three shutouts with the Jets.

“I have unbelievable memories here,” Montoya said after the game. “Like I’ve said before, from ownership to coaches, unbelievable guys. The staff’s unbelievable. It’s nice to get back here and see these guys, see these faces, even nicer to get a win. And like I said, two points at the end of the night, we’ll take it.”

Nikolaj Ehlers had an assist to extend his point streak to six games, which is ties the longest point streak by a member of the Jets this season. He has five goals and three assists in that stretch.

The Jets will now head out onto the road. They’ll play in Arizona on Friday, L.A. on Saturday and San Jose on Monday night before returning home to face the Coyotes on Jan. 18 at MTS Centre.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports



Photos by James Carey Lauder