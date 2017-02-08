Guns, Trucks, & More: Manitoba RCMP Bust Four In Break & Enter Ring

BRANDON, MB – Manitoba RCMP have arrested four men for being involved in a crime ring that involved numerous break and enters in shops and rural properties.

RCMP say the thefts took place across Western manitoba. After investigation, police determined that the same suspects were related to all the crimes.

Guns, firearms, trucks, snowmobiles, ATVS, and many different tools were stolen.

The following individuals have been charged with theft and firearm offences:

Curtis Sutherland, 23, of Ebb and Flow First Nation; Nicholas McKay, 23, of Brandon; Quinn Starr, 23, of Carberry; and Preston Whitford, 22, of the RM of Alonsa.

Additionally, an arrest warrant has been issued for Richard Cole Ross, 23, of Brandon in relation to the thefts. A photo of Ross is below:

The RCMP and Brandon Police Service continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brandon RCMP at 204-726-7519 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News