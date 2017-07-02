Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Gun Charges In Winnipeg

Spencer Fernando
Posted: July 2nd at 4:00pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – Three people in Winnipeg are facing firearms charges.

On June 30, Winnipeg Police saw a stolen truck in traffic.

They followed the truck to Selkirk Avenue and McGregor Street, where they bought it to a stop.

Three people were removed from the truck and arrested.

After searching the truck, police say they found a loaded handmade firearm called a “zip gun,” which is capable of firing a .410 bore shotgun shell.

The 28-year-old male driver has been charged with numerous firearm and driving offences. He has also been charged with possessing property obtained by crime.

He is now in custody.

The two passengers were an 18-year-old and 19-year-old female.

They were both also charged with firearm-related offences and possessing property obtained by crime.

The 18-year-old female was detained by police, while the 19-year-old was released on a promise to appear in court.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
