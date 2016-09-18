Grey in southern Manitoba Sunday
It’s going to be a pretty grey Sunday across southern Manitoba.
We could even see a storm roll through.
Sunday
Cloudy with showers throughout the morning and afternoon.
There will be a south wind at 30-kilometres an hour.
We’re looking at a high of 23 C in southern Manitoba Sunday.
There’s a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.
The wind will gust up to 50 in the evening.
Cloudy with showers and a risk of a thunderstorm in the early evening before it clears.
A low of 11 C overnight.
Monday
Mainly sunny Monday, but it will be windy.
Gusts from the west between 40 and 60-kilometres an hour.
A high of 21 C in southern Manitoba.
Clear with the temperature dropping to 8 C overnight.
Tuesday
Sunny and reaching for a high of 21 C.
Clear overnight with a low of 7 C.
For your latest forecast, check MyToba’s My Weather here.
—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca