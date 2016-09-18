Grey in southern Manitoba Sunday

It’s going to be a pretty grey Sunday across southern Manitoba.

We could even see a storm roll through.

Sunday

Cloudy with showers throughout the morning and afternoon.

There will be a south wind at 30-kilometres an hour.

We’re looking at a high of 23 C in southern Manitoba Sunday.

There’s a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

The wind will gust up to 50 in the evening.

Cloudy with showers and a risk of a thunderstorm in the early evening before it clears.

A low of 11 C overnight.

Monday

Mainly sunny Monday, but it will be windy.

Gusts from the west between 40 and 60-kilometres an hour.

A high of 21 C in southern Manitoba.

Clear with the temperature dropping to 8 C overnight.

Tuesday

Sunny and reaching for a high of 21 C.

Clear overnight with a low of 7 C.

For your latest forecast, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca