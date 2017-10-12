Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Greaves Hosts Winnipeg Benefit for Israeli Bobsled & Skeleton

Scott Taylor
Posted: 1 minute ago events, MUSIC, Featured, ARTS

WINNIPEG, MB. – For the past 10 years, Winnipeg’s David Greaves has been the head of the Israeli Olympic Bobsled and Skeleton Federation.

Now, in an effort to get his team prepared for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, Korea, Greaves will hold a fundraiser in his hometown.

Next Monday night, Oct. 16, Greaves; brother Danny and bandmate Joey Serlin of The Watchmen, will host an intimate evening of music with special guests Kakagi, at the Metropolitan Entertainment Centre at 281 Dinald St. in downtown Winnipeg.

Tickets are $36 and all proceeds will be divided up between the Israeli Bobsled and Skeleton Federation and Marymound (www.marymound.com), an organization with which David Greaves works that assists young aboriginal women.

“Marymound does some of the most difficult work helping young indigenous girls through the worst of the worst,” said Greaves. “So this event will benefit two special organizations, one doing critical work in our community with the most vulnerable and the other helping to fulfill the dream of young athletes pursuing their dreams. Hopefully, we’ll make Israeli history in the process.

“I have been working with four incredible athletes for the past three years gearing up for this year. In February of 2018 we are hoping to make history by having Israel’s first ever athlete compete in the sport of Skeleton at the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.”

There are only a few tickets left and they are available at Ticketmaster.

Doors open at 7 p.m. next Monday and the show starts at 8.

Scott Taylor, MyToba News

Photo courtesy David Greaves

Tags: , , ,
Editor of the popular Game On Hockey Magazine and The Point After Football Magazine, editor of Canadian Meat Business Magazine, sports editor of Grassroots News, TV play-by-play voice of the Winnipeg Goldeyes and author of the bestselling book: The Winnipeg Jets: A Celebration of Professional Hockey in Winnipeg. He likes virgin pina coladas, long walks on the beach, puppies and thoroughbred race horses that run according to form.
Related Posts
Manitoba Flood Bulletin #15
Remembering the Real Winnie Exhibit Extended
Winnipeg Matinee Series has Grown
Celtic Woman Coming to Winnipeg

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.