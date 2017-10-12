Greaves Hosts Winnipeg Benefit for Israeli Bobsled & Skeleton

WINNIPEG, MB. – For the past 10 years, Winnipeg’s David Greaves has been the head of the Israeli Olympic Bobsled and Skeleton Federation.

Now, in an effort to get his team prepared for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, Korea, Greaves will hold a fundraiser in his hometown.

Next Monday night, Oct. 16, Greaves; brother Danny and bandmate Joey Serlin of The Watchmen, will host an intimate evening of music with special guests Kakagi, at the Metropolitan Entertainment Centre at 281 Dinald St. in downtown Winnipeg.

Tickets are $36 and all proceeds will be divided up between the Israeli Bobsled and Skeleton Federation and Marymound (www.marymound.com), an organization with which David Greaves works that assists young aboriginal women.

“Marymound does some of the most difficult work helping young indigenous girls through the worst of the worst,” said Greaves. “So this event will benefit two special organizations, one doing critical work in our community with the most vulnerable and the other helping to fulfill the dream of young athletes pursuing their dreams. Hopefully, we’ll make Israeli history in the process.

“I have been working with four incredible athletes for the past three years gearing up for this year. In February of 2018 we are hoping to make history by having Israel’s first ever athlete compete in the sport of Skeleton at the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.”

There are only a few tickets left and they are available at Ticketmaster.

Doors open at 7 p.m. next Monday and the show starts at 8.

Scott Taylor, MyToba News

Photo courtesy David Greaves