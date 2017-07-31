WINNIPEG, MB. – Have you had a dream of launching your own Manitoba made product or maybe you already started selling Manitoba Made foods or beverages. If you answer yes to either of those questions, you should enter the Great Manitoba Food Fight.

Aspiring Manitoba entrepreneurs with creative ideas for new foods or alcoholic beverages are invited to enter the 11th annual Great Manitoba Food Fight (GMFF), Minister Ralph Eichler announced.

“Manitoba is home to many budding entrepreneurs with a passion for food and drink and the skill to create innovative and delicious new products,” said Eichler. “The Great Manitoba Food Fight is a fun and exciting way to find a new group of talented Manitobans who are ready to take the next step and turn their culinary creations into a possible career and a profitable food or drink-based business.”

GMFF is sponsored by the Manitoba government, in partnership with De Luca’s Specialty Foods Store and Food and Beverage Manitoba. This year’s event features a new alcoholic beverage category, in support of the growing craft beer and spirits industry in Manitoba, the minister noted.

The competition provides entrepreneurs with an opportunity to fast track their products to commercialization by competing for product development and service awards. In addition to pitching their product to a panel of judges, participants must submit an application form that outlines how they would commercialize their new product.

Ten applicants will be selected to compete in the food portion of the competition and three will be selected for the new pub competition. Judges will select gold, silver and bronze winners in the food category, with prize money ranging from $3,500 to $13,000. A single winner will be selected in the craft beer and spirits category, with a $5,000 prize.

The competition will be held on Sept. 20 at De Luca’s, 950 Portage Ave., in Winnipeg. The entry fee is $50 and the application deadline is Aug. 4. Applications not accepted will have their entry fee returned.

To apply for the Great Manitoba Food Fight or for more information, visit www.gmff.ca or call 204-841-4084.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

With files from the Government of Manitoba