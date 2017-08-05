Gray Wins Gold to Top Week 1 at the Games

WINNIPEG, MB – National junior rowing champion Emma Gray added to her laurels on Friday with a gold medal.

It was one of eight medals won by Manitoba on the final day of Week 1 of competition at the 2017 Canada Summer Games.

In fact, Manitoba won 16 medals on the final two days of play and moved into sixth place overall with 18 medals — two golds, eight silvers and eight bronze medals.

Friday was quite a day.

Gray, 19, began the day for Manitoba at the Kenora Rowing Club with gold in the women’s single sculls in a time of 7:57.11. She and teammate Gabby Yakemow got together and won bronze in the double sculls later in the day. Gray finished the Games with three medais – a gold and two bronze.

Victoria Tachinski, the 18-year-old track star out of Vincent Massey Collegiate who will be off to Penn State University later this month, picked up two silver medals – one in the women’s 800-metres and the other in the women’s 4X100-metre relay.

Manitoba won another medal at the University of Manitoba track on Friday. U of M middle-distance runner Shane Dillon won a bronze in the men’s 800 metres in a time of 1:50.12.

And congratulations to Regan Hofley, who won a silver medal in the Special Olympics 200-metre dash, her second silver of the Games. Hofley finished with a time of 28.80.

Overa at the Duckworth Centre, Manitoba’s women’s basketball team beat Alberta 76-63 to claim the bronze medal.

In the final event of the day, Team Manitoba lost 3-1 to Saskatchewan in a superb baseball game in front of 7,000 spectators at Shaw Park in downtown Winnipeg as Manitoba claimed the silver medal. It was the first time the underdog Manitoba team had been to the gold medal game since 1985.

“Definitely, we’re all disappointed that we couldn’t finish the job,” said Noah Geekie from Strathclair, one of the stars of a Manitoba team that had finished seventh in baseball at the last Summer Games in 2013. “But a silver medal is still pretty impressive in the Canada Games in your home province. I’m sure nobody thought we were going to do this well.”

It’s now turnaround time for the Games as Winnipeg, Gimli and Kenora all said good-bye to 2,000 athletes from Week 1. Today, however, the Host Society will p roll out the welcome mat for 2,000 more of the finest young athletes from across the country.

More than 1000 volunteers worked alongside the Host Society staff to facilitate the transition at every level of operations — on the field of play, at the Athlete’s Village and at the Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport.

“Turnaround day, the day week one athletes depart and week two athletes arrive, is by far the most complex and intense day for the Host Society,” remarked Jeff Hnatiuk, President and CEO, 2017 Canada Summer Games Host Society. “It is a highly choreographed operation that we have been carefully planning so everything goes smoothly for both the outgoing and incoming wave of athletes.”

Week 2 of the Games begins on Monday as sports such as women’s softball, men’s soccer, canoeing and tennis grab the spotlight.

Scott Taylor, MyToba News

Photo by James Carey Lauder