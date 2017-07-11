Grandview’s Kyle Shingoose Behind Bars

GRANDVIEW, MB. — Manitoba RCMP have caught up with a fugitive.

Kyle Joseph Shingoose, 25, was wanted for a vicious assault at a Grandview house party.

It happened in the early morning hours back on June 10th.

The victim, also 25, required hospitalization after he was choked and robbed.

He has since been released.

Adam Barry McKay and Shingoose were identified by multiple witnesses.

McKay, 24, was captured back on June 14th.

Both remain behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File