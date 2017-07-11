Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Grandview’s Kyle Shingoose Behind Bars

Andrew McCrea
Posted: July 11th at 5:00pm Featured, NEWS, manitoba

GRANDVIEW, MB. — Manitoba RCMP have caught up with a fugitive.

Kyle Joseph Shingoose, 25, was wanted for a vicious assault at a Grandview house party.

It happened in the early morning hours back on June 10th.

The victim, also 25, required hospitalization after he was choked and robbed.

He has since been released.

Adam Barry McKay and Shingoose were identified by multiple witnesses.

McKay, 24, was captured back on June 14th.

Both remain behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
