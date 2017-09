WINNIPEG, MB – To celebrate Grandparents Day, the Assiniboine Park Zoo is giving all grandparents a 50% discount on admission Sunday.

The discounts are available on tickets purchased at the main entrance, not online.

Grandparents Day celebrates the important role grandparents play in our community and in our families.

The Zoo is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News