Grand Beach Family Helping Hurricane Irma Victims

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 4 minutes ago International, Featured, NEWS, manitoba

GRAND BEACH, MB. — Manitoba’s Gray family is hoping you can help them support impoverished people affected by Hurricane Irma in Cabarete, Dominican Republic.

“So many of our friends and neighbours in our neighbourhood currently don’t have much, and with the pending storm it could prove catastrophic to most of the impoverished people in our area,” says the family in a Facebook post.

“Most homes in our neighbourhood are small wood shacks, that will not stand up to this type of storm.”

They’re looking to collect the following items:

  • Sheets, blankets, and towels
  • Children’s clothes (shorts, t-shirts)
  • Toiletry items (tooth brushes, feminine products )
  • Baby items, especially reusable diapers and absorbent liners
  • Water purification tablets or pens
  • Medical supplies like polysporan

The Gray family, which includes Tyler, Cola, Chase, Lily, and Archer, operate a restaurant in Grand Beach.

Saturday food sale proceeds will be donated to the relief efforts. They will also open Sunday if weather permits.

If you’re able to help, you can contact the Gray’s at graysfoodservices@gmail.com or 1-204-406-8013.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Facebook

Andrew McCrea
