Government Money for Gym at Altona High School

ALTONA, MB. -Students at W.C. Miller Collegiate in Altona will soon benefit from a new, larger gym, Minister Ian Wishart announced.

“Young Manitobans need quality learning environments to succeed in school,” said Wishart. “This includes spaces where students can experience the benefits of sport, physical activity and recreation. We are pleased to support this much-needed gymnasium addition for students of Miller, their families and members of the community to enjoy.”

The Manitoba government is providing a total of $4.5 million for the project, with the Border Land School Division covering the remaining costs. The school division has issued a tender for the construction and work on the new gymnasium is anticipated to start in September, the minister noted.

“On behalf of the Border Land School Division board of trustees, I would like to thank the Manitoba government for this investment, which will create more opportunities for our students to get active and help them establish healthy lifestyles that will benefit them for the rest of their lives,” said Craig Smiley, board chair. “We look forward to the grand opening of our new and improved gym.”

The project plans include 6,500 square feet of new gymnasium with a 24-ft. high ceiling plus 1,000 square feet of adjacent gym space, additional change rooms, storage and office space and a 1,000-sq.-ft. fitness room and link, for a total new gym space of 12,918 square feet. The new gym will replace the school’s existing undersized 4,800-sq.-ft. gym which has a ceiling height of only 18 ft.

“A new gym for Miller is long overdue,” said Wishart. “Funding for this new gym was initially requested by the division a decade ago.”

The minister noted the project will be supported through over $92.4 million in planned capital spending by the province in the 2017-18 fiscal year for public school infrastructure projects.

W.C. Miller Collegiate is a grade 9 to 12 high school with more than 400 students, and the catchment high school for Grade 8 students from Altona, Gretna and Rosenfeld.

Government of Manitoba

Photo Google Earth