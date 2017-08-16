Government Appoints new Members to University Boards

WINNIPEG, MB. – Manitoba Education and Training advises it has appointed five new members to the boards of governors at the University of Manitoba and Université de Saint-Boniface.

Maryam Moshiri and Hillary Kroeker have been appointed as student members to the University of Manitoba board of governors, while Ronald Fillion, Jennifer Davis-Persaud and Jean-Pierre Parenty have been appointed as regular members to the Université de Saint-Boniface board of governors.

Moshiri is a research associate with the University of Manitoba Transport Information Group. She is currently completing her PhD in transportation engineering on the topic of the safe accommodation of large trucks in pedestrian-friendly urban environments. Moshiri has served on a number of boards and committees including the U.S. Transportation Research Board. She has also been involved with organizing conferences such as the Manitoba Community for Women in Engineering, Science, Trades, and Technology held in Winnipeg.

Kroeker is an engineering student at the University of Manitoba specializing in electrical engineering. She is currently working in the faculty of engineering’s electromagnetic imaging laboratory as a summer student, developing new technologies for testing ultrasound imagery. Kroeker has previously volunteered at Red Rock Bible Camp and with the faculty of engineering’s EcoMotion Team.

Fillion is a math and science teacher at Collège Béliveau. He received his bachelor of science and bachelor of education from Université de Saint-Boniface, and serves as a team member on the Special Needs Initiative Committee for the Louis Riel School Division. Fillion also volunteers as a coach with Hockey Manitoba-Hockey Canada.

Davis-Persaud is a French-immersion teacher at Vincent Massey Collegiate, specializing in French, science and math. She has previously worked as an athletic therapist.

Parenty is the president of Parenty Reitmeier Inc., one of Canada’s largest translation companies. He is a board member of the World Trade Centre of Winnipeg and the Advisory Council to the Dean of the Business School at the University of Winnipeg. Parenty is also a member of the Business Council of Manitoba, and he raises funds for several charities including St. Amant, the Movement Centre and Le Cercle Molière. He is a past chair of the St. Amant Foundation.

In addition to the five new members, Kimber Osiowy, Judith Linden, Kathryn Lee and Heather Maxted (student member) were re-appointed as members of the University of Manitoba board of governors, while Maryse Gagné was re-appointed as a student member with the Université de Saint-Boniface board of governors.

Manitoba Education and Training thanked all outgoing members for their service.

