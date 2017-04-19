Government Appointees to Cancer Care Manitoba Board

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Manitoba government made new appointments to CancerCare Manitoba and the Manitoba Health Appeal Board, Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced yesterday.

“CancerCare Manitoba and the Manitoba Health Appeal Board provide valuable services to Manitobans each and every day,” said Goertzen. “I know these new board members will put their years of experience and many skills to good use by helping ensure quality care for Manitoba families.”

The minister also announced that Jack London and Robert Campbell were being appointed to the board of CancerCare Manitoba. The appointments are effective immediately and will expire on Jan. 18, 2020.

Under The CancerCare Manitoba Act, the board includes 22 members and sets the agenda for the long-term strategies, vision and planning of CancerCare Manitoba.

In addition, Grant Driedger, Joan Holmstrom, and Elaine Graham are being appointed to the Manitoba Health Appeal Board, with Driedger appointed as board chair. The appointments are effective immediately and will expire on April 11, 2020.

The Manitoba Health Appeal Board is a quasi-judicial body that hears appeals made by the public, health service providers and others, as outlined under The Health Services Insurance Act, The Ambulance Act and The Mental Health Act.

Staff, MyToba News

File Photo