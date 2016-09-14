Good Lovelies at WECC for Christmas concert

The Good Lovelies will be in Winnipeg for a Christmas concert.

It’s set for Friday, December 9th at The West End Cultural Centre.

The show is at 8:00pm with doors opening at 7:15pm.

Tickets are $30.00 in advance.

You can buy them now at Ticketfly here.

The trio will mark ten years as a band with classic holiday and winter selections of timeless and original material polished to a warm and welcoming glow.

Good Lovelies are known for their winsome songwriting, impeccable vocals and charisma, as well as a spirit of adventurousness.

—MyToba.ca Arts