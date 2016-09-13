Goldeyes-Wingnuts: The championship matchup

Beating the St. Paul Saints was a tremendous achievement. Beating the Wichita Wingnuts might be an even greater accomplishment.

Starting on Wednesday night at Shaw Park, the Goldeyes will face the Wingnuts in the first game of the best-of-five American Association championship series. The Goldeyes are heading into their second straight meat grinder.

This season, the Saints were 61-39 and beat the Goldeyes (58-42) by three games in the North Division. In the South Division, the Wingnuts matched that record, also winning the division and finishing at 61-39.

The Wingnuts are an offensive juggernaut. After the Sioux City Explorers in won the first game of the series 6-5, Wichita rolled, winning Game 2 by a 9-3 score, ripping the Explorers 13-0 in Game 3 and then wrapping up the series with a 10-5 victory in Game 4.

In total, the Goldeyes and Saints scored 35 runs in five games in their semifinal series. The Wingnuts scored 37 runs in four games all by themselves against a team that pitches pretty well.

The Wingnuts are led by the middle of their lineup – No. 3 hitter Brent Clevelen, No 4 hitter T.J. Middlestaedt and No. 5 hitter Matt Chavez.

Clevelen played 590 games for the Detroit Tigers from 2006-2010. The 31-year-old right-handed hitting outfielder played 84 games this season and hit .313 with 17 homers and 63 RBI. He also had 25 doubles and 65 runs scored. He didn’t play the last time Wichita came through Winnipeg. In the playoffs, Clevelen is hitting .529 with two homers and four RBI.

Middlestaedt hits clean-up and led the American Association in walks with 80. The 28-year-old former Milwaukee Brewers farm hand had 16 homers and 74 driven in to go with 23 steals and 77 runs scored. He hit .288 with 26 doubles.

And Chavez is the big bopper. The 27-year-old former White Sox farm hand hit .359 in 68 games this season. He had 16 home runs in only 292 at bats, drove in 61 and had 23 doubles. His OPS was 1.054 with a .633 slugging percentage.

On the mound, the Wingnuts are led by starters Jesse Pratt (6-2, 3.47 ERA), Tim Brown (9-4, 4.11 ERA), Alex Boshers (12-3, 3.29 ERA), Yyler Kane (2-1, 1.68 ERA) and Eddie Medina (6-6, 5.56 ERA). The key to their success, however, is the bullpen led by All-Star closer Frankie Reed (6-3, 1.86 ERA and 21 saves). The Wingnuts score runs and give up runs and Reed gets plenty of opportunity to throw in the ninth inning and save ball games.

For the Goldeyes, the key is pitching and was it ever terrific in St. Paul. It’s likely Kevin McGovern (8-3, 3.55 ERA) will start the opener on Wednesday, followed by Edwin Carl on Thursday (10-6, 4.69 ERA) and Mikey O’Brien in Wichita on Saturday (10-4, 4.34 ERA). Duke von Schamann (8-7, 4.87 ERA) will probably get the start in Game 4 and then McGovern will return in Game 5 is necessary. The Goldeyes allowed two runs or fewer in three games in the series against the Saints and manager Rick Forney, who doubles as the pitching coach, hopes to get the same thing out of his starters against Wichita.

Out of the bullpen, the Goldeyes will bring Eric Eadington, Cameron McVey, Victor Capellan and Winston Abreu, all of whom have electric stuff.

The Goldeyes will try to use their speed on the base paths, their great defense and their clutch two-out hitting (led the league with a .311 average with runners on base and two out) to advantage against a team that scores a lot of runs. The key will be the play of David Rohm (.632 batting average in five games against St. Paul), Josh Romanski (team-leading four RBI against the Saints) and Reggie Abercrombie who hit only .238 against St. Paul but had two steals, two runs and two RBI against the Saints.

If they can get another great series out of third baseman Wes Darvill (.412 with seven hits against St. Paul), the Goldeyes could be able to match the Wingnuts in the run department.

In the only series between the two teams this season, from Aug. 11-14, the Goldeyes and Wingnuts split. Wichita won Games 1 and 4 by scores of 9-7 and 9-4 while the Goldeyes won Games 2 and 3, by scores of 8-7 and 7-4.

This will be a close, tremendous series. Of course, it should be noted that the last time the Goldeyes won the American Association championship, back in 2012, they took out Wichita in three straight games in the final.

Forney and his crew obviously hope that lightning will strike twice.

—SCOTT TAYLOR, MyToba.ca

Photo courtesy American Association