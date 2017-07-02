Goldeyes Win Canada Day Thriller

WINNIPEG, MB – It was fitting that the only Canadian team in the American Association should win on Canada Day. Especially when it’s Canada’s 150th Anniversary.

And it’s even more appropriate when that team is decked out in its spiffy Canada Day jerseys.

Playing in front of 4,610 Canada Day revelers at Shaw Park on Saturday afternoon, the Goldeyes jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one inning, the visiting Sioux Falls Canaries passed the home side at 4-3 after three and then the Fish scored one in the fifth to tie and one in the seventh to win 5-4.

As a result, the Goldeyes improved to 21-20 and won their second straight game in this three-game weekend series with Sioux Falls. The Goldeyes are now 4-6 in their last 10, but have won three of their last four and are still tied for second place in the American Association’s North Division, six games back of the first-place St. Paul Saints.

Goldeyes starter Edwin Carl (3-1, 5.11 ERA) gave up four runs on only five hits with no walks and eight strikeouts and picked up the victory. He worked seven complete innings and then got help from Victor Capellan in the eighth and Ryan Chaffee in the ninth. Both Goldeyes relievers pitched scoreless innings as Chaffee earned his 12th save of the season. Sioux Falls reliever Dylan Thompson (1-1, 0.40 ERA) gave the winning run in the seventh – it was unearned – and took the loss.

Carl, Capellan, and Chaffee combined to retire the final 16 Canaries’ hitters in order.

“It was a really good baseball game, and well-pitched,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney. “Edwin had a great bounce back effort today. He’s been scuffling lately, but he gave us seven good innings. Victor and Chaffee were Victor and Chaffee. It’s been a bit of a battle to get consistency from our starting pitchers. If we can get these guys to settle in a bit, we feel good about our bullpen, and we think we have an offence that can produce runs at a decent clip.”

The Goldeyes big inning was the seventh. With the game tied 4-4, Jordan Ebert led off with a single and took second on a passed ball. He moved over to third on a sacrifice bunt off the bat of Andrew Sohn and after David Rohm walked, Josh Romanski drove in Ebert on a sacrifice fly that gave Winnipeg a 5-4 lead and the eventual winning run.

The Goldeyes outhit Sioux Falls 8-5 as Romanski and Wes Darvill had two hits each. Romanski was terrific, going two-for-three with two runs scored and two driven in. Romanski now has a 13-game hitting streak and is now is now batting .317 while Darvill raised his average to .340. Pleffner singled in the bottom of the eighth, extending his hitting streak to a career-high 10 games.

Sioux Falls scored three of their runs on a solo homer by Chris Jacobs in the second and a two-run shot by Burt Reynolds in the third.

The Goldeyes and Canaries play Game 3 of this three-game weekend series at Shaw Park at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Kevin McGovern (5-2, 2.95 ERA) will get the start for Winnipeg while right-hander Bryce Morrow (1-2, 4.47 ERA) will take the ball for Sioux Falls. If you don’t have a ticket, the game can be heard live on 93.7 CJNU.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photos by Dan LeMoal