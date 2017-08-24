Goldeyes Win Again

WINNIPEG, MB. – And the Winnipeg Goldeyes just keep on winning.

Wednesday night, in front of 4,550 of the faithful on a chilly August evening at Shaw Park, the Goldeyes fell behind 2-0 in the top of the third and answered with three in the bottom half the inning. Then they scored one in the fifth on a home run by David Rohm and one more in the sixth on a two-out RBI double by Casey Turgeon,

With ace lefthander Kevin McGovern dealing, the Goldeyes beat the Sioux City Explorers 5-3 and have now won the first two games of this six-game homestand.

Thanks to Wednesday’s tidy win, the Fish improved to 54-35 on the season – the first time this year they’ve been 19 games above .500 — and remained five games ahead of the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in the race for first place in the American Association’s North Division – with 11 games to play in the season. The RedHawks improved to 48-39 by beating the Sioux Falls Canaries, but Fargo is starting to run out of games. Third-place St. Paul beat Wichita and still trails the Goldeyes by eight games.

After Sioux City took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third, the Goldeyes answered like champions in the bottom half. Mason Katz led off with a single, went to second on a single by Turgeon and then Andrew Sohn walked to load the bases. David Rohm singled to drive home Katz and then Josh Romanski singled to plate Turgeon and Sohn and the Goldeyes suddenly had a 3-2 lead.

They never looked back.

Goldeyes starter McGovern (11-3, 2.62 ERA), the best pitcher in the American Association, earned the win, allowing two runs on four hits over seven complete innings. Ryan Chaffee allowed a run in the ninth but finished the inning and picked up his 20th save of the season.

The Goldeyes had eight hits. Turgeon (.313) went two-for-three with a run scored and an RBI while Romanski (.332) went two-for-four with a run scored and two RBI and Rohm (.285) went two-for-four with a run scored and two RBI. Katz (.238) had a hit and scored a run, Andrew Sohn (.313) scored a run and Wes Darvill (.312) also scored a run. David Bergin (.328) also had a hit.

The Goldeyes and Sioux City wrap up this three-game series on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. at Shaw Park. All Goldeyes games can be heard live on 93.7 CJNU.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photos by Dan LeMoal