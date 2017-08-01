Goldeyes Win 7-5 Thriller in Sioux City

WINNIPEG, MB. – An error by the Sioux City shortstop in the top of the 10th inning allowed David Bergin to score the eventual winning run as the Winnipeg Goldeyes won their second straight game on Monday night.

Bergin scored the winner on the error and then Mason Katz scored on a wild pitch to add the insurance run as the Goldeyes beat the Sioux City Explorers 7-5 in Sioux City. It was an incredible ending to a pretty incredible game as the Goldeyes scored twice in the 10th without getting a hit. That came after they scored three runs in the top of the ninth – capped off by a clutch two-out, two-run homer by Reggie Abercrombie — to take a 5-4 lead and then gave up a run in the bottom of the inning to send the game to extras.

As a result, the Goldeyes won their second-straight game and also won the first game of this three-game series. They are now 37-29 on the season and moved back into a first-place in the American Association’s North Division, a half a game ahead of the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

The Goldeyes took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning and led 2-1 after four when Sioux City scored twice in the fifth to take a 3-2 lead. The Xs made it 4-2 in the eighth but the Goldeyes scored three in the ninth to a 5-4 advantage to the bottom of the inning. But Sioux City didn’t give up, scored in the bottom of the inning which set up the odd 10th.

The Goldeyes outhit the Explorers 10-9 as Andrew Sohn went two-for-six with a run scored and raised his batting average to .328. Josh Romanski went two-for-five with a run and an RBI and is now hitting .313. Shawn Pleffner went two-for-five with a run scored and raised his average to .336. He is now in the Top 10 of all three triple-crown categories. David Rohm, Jordan Ebert, David Bergin and Reggie Abercrombie had one hit each.

Goldeyes starter Zach Dodson didn’t get a decision but had a solid start going six complete innings and allowing only three runs on seven scattered hits. Ryan Chaffee (2-3, 2.70 ERA) worked the ninth, gave up a run and still got the win while Victor Capellan shut the door with a perfect 10th and picked up his third save. Sioux City reliever Bubby Rossman (0-2, 5.63 ERA) suffered the loss.

The Goldeyes and Explorers play Game 2 of this three-game series in Sioux City on Tuesday night. Game time is 7:05 p.m. All the action can be heard live on 93.7 CJNU in Winnipeg. Monday night’s game begins at 7:05.

Scott Taylor, MyToba SPorts

Photos by Dan LeMoal