Goldeyes Win 3rd Straight 9-5 over Sioux City

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Goldeyes picked a perfect time to mount a comeback. And a grand slam home run certainly didn’t hurt.

Trailing 5-1 heading into the sixth inning, the Goldeyes scored four times in the sixth and four more times in the seventh and then the rain came. With Winnipeg leading 9-5 after seven complete, the umpires decided to call it a night and Winnipeg had its third straight victory.

In the sixth, David Rohm led off with a single, went to second on a wild pitch and scored on a double by Josh Romanski to cut the Sioux City lead to 5-2. Reggie Abercrombie then hit a two-run homer to make it 5-4 and after Shawn Pleffner struck out, Batter of the Month David Bergin tripled and with two out, scored on a wild pitch to tie the game.

In the seventh, Andrew Sohn led off with a single went to second on a wild pitch, went to third on a single by David Rohm and Rohm moved up to second on the throw. Josh Romanski was walked intentionally and Reggie Abercrombie popped out. In stepped Pleffner who drilled a Brad Orosey pitch over the wall for a game-winning grand slam homer.

With the come-from-behind win, the Goldeyes claimed their third-straight game and also guaranteed a win in this three-game series. They are now 38-29 on the season and remained in a first-place tie with Fargo in the American Association’s North Division.

The Explorers scored a run in the bottom of the first, put up another in the bottom of the third and then, after Winnipeg scored a run in the top of the fourth, made it 5-1 with three in the fourth. But on this night, they couldn’t hold the lead.

The Goldeyes outhit the Explorers 8-3 as Pleffner was the hero. He went one-for-four with a grand slam homer and one RBI. Rohm (.286) and Romanski (.317) both had two hits. Sohn, Rohm and Romanski eaxch scored two runs.

Goldeyes starter Mikey O’Brien didn’t get a decision but had a solid start going 5.1 innings and allowing only four earned runs on three hits. Canadian reliever Evan Rutyckyj (2-0, 2.31 ERA) worked two thirds of an inning and struck out both batters he faced. He also earned the win. Sioux City reliever Orosey (3-4, 4.70 ERA) suffered the loss.

The Goldeyes and Explorers play the final game of this three-game series in Sioux City on Wednesday night. Game time is 7:05 p.m. All the action can be heard live on 93.7 CJNU in Winnipeg. Monday night’s game begins at 7:05.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – Dan LeMoal