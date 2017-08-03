Goldeyes Sweep Xs, Extend Win Streak to Five Games

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Winnipeg Goldeyes are red-hot.

Wednesday evening in Sioux City, Iowa, the Fish won a pair of games. They took the suspended game from Tuesday night 5-4 and then won a rain-shortened second game 4-0.

As a result, the Goldeyes won their fourth- and fifth-straight games and swept the four-game series in Sioux City. They are now 40-29 on the season and remained in first-place, one full game ahead of the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in the American Association’s North Division.

In the first game on Wednesday, the Goldeyes had a 5-2 lead after five innings and held on to win 5-4 in seven innings. Goldeyes reliever Mitchell Lambson earned the win.

The Goldeyes outhit the Explorers 9-8. Andrew Sohn had a two-run homer while Josh Romanski, Jordan Ebert (.333) and Wes Darvill (.346) each had two hits.

In Wednesday night’s regularly-scheduled game, the Goldeyes beat the Explorers 4-0 in a rain-shortened seven-inning game.

Goldeyes starter Edwin Carl (7-3, 3.95 ERA) earned the win, along with a rain-shortened complete-game shutout, allowing two hits, three walks and five strikeouts in six innings pitched.

Explorers starter Hobbs Johnson took the loss, allowing nine hits and four earned runs, walking one and striking out four in seven innings pitched.

The Goldeyes outhit the Explorers 9-2 in Game 2 as Sohn (.331), Romanski (.322) and David Bergin (.328) each had two hits. Bergin drove in two runs and remains in the Top 10 of all three Triple Crown categories.

The Goldeyes immediately hopped on the bus and headed East to Gary, Indiana. On Thursday night, the Fish and Gary SouthShore RailCats will play the first game of a four-game series at US Steel Yard at 7:05 p.m. All the action can be heard live on 93.7 CJNU in Winnipeg.

The Goldeyes return home to Shaw Park on Friday, Aug. 11, when they play host to the Wichita Wingnuts at 7:05 p.m.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photos by Dan LeMoal