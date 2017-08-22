Goldeyes Split Four-Game Series in Fargo

WINNIPEG, MB. – When the Winnipeg Goldeyes arrived in Fargo on Friday night, they had a 4.5-game lead on the Fargo-Moorhead.

After a four-game series that ended Monday night, they still have a 4.5- game lead.

That four-game series decided nothing as the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks walloped the Winnipeg Goldeyes 9-3 at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo on Monday and got themselves a split with the visiting Goldeyes.

As a result, Winnipeg fell to 52-35 on the season and lead the RedHawks by 4.5 games in the race for first place in the American Association’s North Division. The RedHawks improved to 46-38 with 13 games remaining in the regular season. Third-place St. Paul trails the Goldeyes by seven games.

The RedHawks led 9-0 heading to the ninth when the Goldeyes tried to mount a comeback and put up three runs. Jordan Ebert led off with a single, Shawn Pleffner singled and then David Bergin drove home Ebert with a third straight single. Wes Darvill then singled home Pleffner and Tanner DeVinny singled home Bergin with Winnipeg’s third run. But that was it. Winnipeg and Fargo had split the four-game set.

Goldeyes starter Edwin Carl (8-4, 4.59 ERA) gave up eight runs on 10 hits,walked one and struck out six over five innings of work and was tagged with the loss. Reliever Kenny Mathews pitched the final three innings and allowed one run on four hits.

The RedHawks outhit the Goldeyes 14-10. Pleffner who is now the leading hitter in the American Association with a .336 average, went two-for-four with a run scored while Bergin (.330, third in the American Association in batting) went two-for-four with a run scored and an RBI. David Rohm (.283), Josh Romanski (.331, second in the league in batting), Ebert (.309), Darvill (.315), DeVinny (.048) and Casey Turgeon (.231) all had one hit for Winnipeg.

Bergin, who is batting .330 (third) with 20 homers (third) and 72 RBI (fourth), has an outside chance at the American Association Triple Crown.

The returned home right after the game and will open a three-game series with Sioux City on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. at Shaw Park. All Goldeyes games can be heard live on 93.7 CJNU.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photos by Dan LeMoal