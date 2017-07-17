Goldeyes Six-Game Winning Streak Goes Thud

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Winnipeg Goldeyes had a six-game winning streak halted with a thud on Sunday afternoon.

The Kansas City T-Bones scored four times in the second inning, three more in the fifth and two more in the sixth as the T-Bones jumped out to a 7-0 lead and coasted to a 13-2 victory over the Goldeyes.

Playing in front of 5,129 spectators at Shaw Park in downtown Winnipeg, the Goldeyes had nothing left in the tank after winning 12-11 in 14 innings on Saturday night.

Despite the loss, the Goldeyes still won the series 2-1 and have won five of the first six games on this nine-game homestand. The Goldeyes have won eight of their last 10, nine of their last 12 and 12 of their last 16. The Fish are now 31-24 on the season, still tied for first-place with the St. Paul Saints in the American Association’s North Division. St. Paul was beaten 4-0 by Fargo-Moorhead Sunday night.

Goldeyes starter Mikey O’Brien (6-3, 5.40 ERA) allowed nine runs on 13 hits over seven complete innings of work. He walked four and struck out three and was tagged with the loss. The Goldeyes bullpen didn’t have a great day either. Both Canadian Evan Rutckyj and first-baseman Shawn Pleffner, who came on to pitch the ninth, gave up two runs. Kansas City starter Chris Perry (2-2, 5.19 ERA) allowed only two runs on six hits over seven complete and earned the win.

The Goldeyes were outhit 18-7. David Rohm was the only Goldeyes batter to have a multi-hit game. He went three-for with a run scored and raised his batting average to .286. Josh Romanski (.328) and Reggie Abercrombie each had a hit and an RBI.

The Goldeyes open a three-game series against the St. Paul Saints on Monday night. First pitch from Shaw Park is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Edwin Carl (5-1, 4.22 ERA) will get the start for Winnipeg while right-hander Ryan Zimmerman (3-3, 4.10 ERA) will kick the bump for St. Paul.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photos by Dan LeMoal