Goldeyes Six-Game Winning Streak Goes Thud

Scott Taylor
Posted: July 17th at 8:15am goldeyes, Featured, BASEBALL, SPORTS

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Winnipeg Goldeyes had a six-game winning streak halted with a thud on Sunday afternoon.

The Kansas City T-Bones scored four times in the second inning, three more in the fifth and two more in the sixth as the T-Bones jumped out to a 7-0 lead and coasted to a 13-2 victory over the Goldeyes.

Playing in front of 5,129 spectators at Shaw Park in downtown Winnipeg, the Goldeyes had nothing left in the tank after winning 12-11 in 14 innings on Saturday night.

Despite the loss, the Goldeyes still won the series 2-1 and have won five of the first six games on this nine-game homestand.  The Goldeyes have won eight of their last 10, nine of their last 12 and 12 of their last 16. The Fish are now 31-24 on the season, still tied for first-place with the St. Paul Saints in the American Association’s North Division. St. Paul was beaten 4-0 by Fargo-Moorhead Sunday night.

Goldeyes starter Mikey O’Brien (6-3, 5.40 ERA) allowed nine runs on 13 hits over seven complete innings of work. He walked four and struck out three and was tagged with the loss. The Goldeyes bullpen didn’t have a great day either. Both Canadian Evan Rutckyj and first-baseman Shawn Pleffner, who came on to pitch the ninth, gave up two runs. Kansas City starter Chris Perry (2-2, 5.19 ERA) allowed only two runs on six hits over seven complete and earned the win.

The Goldeyes were outhit 18-7. David Rohm was the only Goldeyes batter to have a multi-hit game. He went three-for with a run scored and raised his batting average to .286. Josh Romanski (.328) and Reggie Abercrombie each had a hit and an RBI.

The Goldeyes open a three-game series against the St. Paul Saints on Monday night. First pitch from Shaw Park is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.  Edwin Carl (5-1, 4.22 ERA) will get the start for Winnipeg while right-hander Ryan Zimmerman (3-3, 4.10 ERA) will kick the bump for St. Paul.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photos by Dan LeMoal

Editor of the popular Game On Hockey Magazine and The Point After Football Magazine, editor of Canadian Meat Business Magazine, sports editor of Grassroots News, TV play-by-play voice of the Winnipeg Goldeyes and author of the bestselling book: The Winnipeg Jets: A Celebration of Professional Hockey in Winnipeg. He likes virgin pina coladas, long walks on the beach, puppies and thoroughbred race horses that run according to form.
