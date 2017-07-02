Goldeyes Shut Out and Sweep Canaries

WINNIPEG, MB – When the Winnipeg Goldeyes need a win, they just call on Kevin McGovern. On Sunday afternoon, Winnipeg’s ace lefthander delivered again.

Playing in front of 3,969 of the faithful at Shaw Park, the Goldeyes again jumped out to a quick lead, this time 2-0 after the first, and then rode McGovern’s complete-game three-hitter to a 6-0 victory over the visiting Sioux Falls Canaries.

As a result, the Goldeyes improved to 22-20 and swept a three-game weekend series from Sioux Falls. The Goldeyes are now 4-6 in their last 10, but have won four of their last five and are now alone in second place in the American Association’s North Division, 5 1/2 games back of the first-place St. Paul Saints.

McGovern (6-2, 2.53 ERA) gave up no runs on only three hits with two walks and nine strikeouts and picked up the victory. He was brilliant from his opening pitch to the final out and now has the third-best earned run average in the league. Sioux Falls starter Bryce Morrow (1-3, 4.68 ERA) suffered the loss.

The Goldeyes scored two in the first, one each in the fourth and fifth innings and two more in the seventh to cruise to the three-game sweep.

For the third straight game, the Goldeyes outhit Sioux Falls, this time 10-3 as Reggie Abercrombie went two-for-three with three RBI and a run scored and David Bergin went two-for-four with his 11th homer of the year and a pair of RBI. Wes Darvill went two-for-four with two RBI and raised his batting average to a team-high .344.

Abercrombie knocked in two runs in the first inning with a double, his fifth of the year, to put the Goldeyes up 2-0. In the fourth, Bergin hit a solo homer to extend the lead to three. Abercrombie then picked up his third RBI of the day in the fifth, extending the lead to 4-0.

On the downside, Josh Romanski had a 13-game hitting streak stopped while Shawn Pleffner had his career-high 10 game hitting streak halted.

The Goldeyes hit the road right after the game and made their way to Wichita, Kan., where they’ll open a three-game series against the Wingnuts on Monday night. Game time is 7:05 p.m. and it can be heard live with Steve Schuster on 93.7 FM, CJNU.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photos by Dan LeMoal