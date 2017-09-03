Goldeyes Have Seven-Game Win Streak Snapped

WINNIPEG, MB – All good things must come to an end and two good things came to an end for the Winnipeg Goldeyes on Saturday night.

Playing in front of a nice crowd of 5,373 at Shaw Park in downtown Winnipeg, the Goldeyes were whipped 8-1 by the visiting Fargo-Moorhead. While the game had no bearing on the final standings (the Goldeyes have already clinched the American Association’s North Division pennant), the loss did put a halt to Winnipeg’s seven-game winning streak (the longest of the season) and by giving up a run in the third, it brought to an end 30-consecutive shutout innings by Goldeyes pitchers.

The RedHawks took control of this one early. After the Goldeyes took a 1-0 lead in the second, Fargo scored one in the third, three in the sixth – thanks in no small way to a two-run homer, his 14th of the year, by former Goldeyes star Josh Mazzola – one more in the seventh and three in the eighth as Fargo’s Tyler Alexander (8-6, 2.07 ERA) picked up the win after throwing a strong 8.1 innings.

Mikey O’Brien (10-5, 4.65 ERA) was tagged with the loss, giving up five runs on six hits over seven complete. Reliever Evan Rutckyj gave up three runs on four hits in the eighth. O’Brien was pitching on just three days of rest.

After O’Brien shut out the RedHawks in the first two innings on Saturday, it meant the Goldeyes had tied a franchise record with 30 consecutive scoreless innings going back to the bottom of the ninth on Tuesday at St. Paul. The streak ended when Fargo scored a run in the third.

The Goldeyes also had 30 straight scoreless innings from its pitchers between August 20-23, 2013.

With Saturday’s loss, the Goldeyes fell to 61-37 on the season. With 61 wins, it’s the second-highest total in team history and two shy of the franchise record of 63 set in 2014. To tie that record, the Goldeyes will have to win the final two games of this series on Sunday afternoon and Monday night.

Fargo outhit the Goldeyes 11-8. Pleffner went two-for-four and raised his league-leading batting average to .345. Jordan Ebert (.318) went two-for-three and was the only other Goldeyes player to have a multi-hit game. Wes Darvill (.312) went one-for-four and drove in the only Winnipeg run.

The series continues Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. Zack Dodson (5-6, 5.10 ERA) will get the start for Winnipeg while right-hander Tyler Herron (8-3, 3.09 ERA) will kick the bump for Fargo.

The Goldeyes begin postseason play this Wednesday against either the RedHawks or the Lincoln Saltdogs. The Goldeyes will play Games 1 and 2 of the American Association Division Series on the road before returning home for Game 3 on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 6:05 p.m. The “if necessary” Games 5 and 5 will also be played at Shaw Park on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 4:05 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 11 at 7:05 p.m.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo by Dan LeMoal