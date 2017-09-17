banner20

Goldeyes-Saltdogs Postponed Due to Rain

Scott Taylor
Posted: 1 minute ago

WINNIPEG, MB. — It was too wet and too cold in downtown Winnipeg on Saturday night and there was no reason to believe the rain was going to stop anytime soon.

As a result, the scheduled Game 3 of the American Association championship series between the Winnipeg Goldeyes and Lincoln Saltdogs was postponed until Sunday. The best-of-five series is tied at one game apiece.

That means the championship series now looks like this: Game 3 has been pushed to Sunday at Shaw Park beginning at 4:05 p.m. Saturday’s postponement will also push Games 4 and 5 back a day. Game 4 will now be scheduled for Monday at 7:05 p.m. while Game 5 (if necessary) will be played Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. All games, of course, will be at Shaw Park.

The Goldeyes wanted everyone to know that tickets marked “Playoff Game C” will be honored for Sunday’s rescheduled Game 3. Tickets labeled “Playoff Game D” correspond with Game 4 on Monday while tickets marked “Playoff Game E” correspond with Tuesday’s potential Game 5.

