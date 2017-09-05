Goldeyes Romanski Player of the Year

WINNIPEG, MB – For the first time since 1999, a member of the Winnipeg Goldeyes is league player of the year.

Goldeyes Outfielder Josh Romanski has been voted the 2017 American Association Player of the Year.

It’s the first time in 18 years, when Goldeyes outfielder Sean Hearn was named the Northern League Player of the Year, has a Goldeyes player been named POY. First baseman Terry Lee was Northern League Player of the Year in 1`995 and 1996.

Heading into the final game of the season at Shaw Park on Monday afternoon, Romanski had played in 97 of the Goldeyes 99 games. He’s tied for third in the American Association in batting average (.327), tied for fifth in runs scored (74), fourth in doubles (27), and tied for second in RBI (81).

Romanski has hit 11 home runs, drawn 45 walks against just 51 strikeouts, and stolen 10 bases. The left-handed hitting outfielder has a .400 batting average with runners in scoring position (115 at bats) and a .390 average with two outs and runners in scoring position (41 at bats).

A 30-year-old from Anaheim, Romanski hitting .292 against left-handed pitching (96 at bats). Romanski has played all of his games in the outfield, committing just three errors and collecting five assists. He was voted on to the roster of the American Association for the American Association/Can-Am League All-Star Game on July 25th at Ottawa. He was two-for-four with a double, and was also selected to participate in the home run derby.

Originally drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the fourth round in 2008, the early portion of Romanski’s career was spent as a left-handed pitcher. In four seasons on the mound, Romanski was a combined 19-15 with a 3.63 ERA (275.1 innings pitched) in the New York Yankees’ and Chicago White Sox’ organizations from 2010-13.

Romanski — who was an All-American as a two-way player at the University of San Diego — switched to hitting at the professional level with the Gary SouthShore RailCats in 2014. He batted .311 with seven home runs and 60 RBI in 96 games for the RailCats before spending the 2015 season playing in the Japanese Industrial League. Romanski then signed with the Goldeyes for the 2016 season where he hit .305 with nine home runs and 64 RBI in 91 games.

The Goldeyes begin postseason play this Wednesday against either the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks or the Lincoln Saltdogs. The Goldeyes will play Games 1 and 2 of the American Association Division Series on the road before returning home for Game 3 on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 6:05 p.m. The “if necessary” Games 4 and 5, will also be played at Shaw Park on Sunday, Sept. 10 (4:05 p.m.) and Monday, Sept. 11 (7:05 p.m.).

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – Dan LeMoal