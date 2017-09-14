Goldeyes Pitching Hammered In Opener

WINNIPEG, MB. — The defending champion Winnipeg Goldeyes have picked a bad time to have their pitching take a hiatus.

Wednesday night, at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium in Wichita, Kan., the Wichita Wingnuts pounded out 12 runs on 14 hits and whipped the Goldeyes 12-7 to draw first blood in the best-of-five American Association championship final.

The Goldeyes appeared to be out of this one early, but battled back to make a game of it. However, the bullpen was no better than the starter and the Goldeyes will have to win on Thursday night in Wichita if they hope to get that coveted road-split.

Playing in front of an announced crowd of 817 in Wichita, Goldeyes starter Charle Rosario (1-1, 7.00 ERA) got off to a rough first two innings. Wichita scored one in the first and five more in the second and built a 6-0 lead before Winnipeg scored three in the third and two more in the fourth to make it 6-5 and get back into the game.

However, the Wingnuts took a 9-5 lead with three more in the fifth and then, with the score 9-7, scored three more in the bottom of the eight to make it a rout. The Goldeyes might be in the final and indeed, they took out the Lincoln Saltdogs in four games in the opening series, but through five playoff games, Winnipeg has been outscored 40-28 (28-21 in the opening series). The Goldeyes have allowed an average of eight runs a game.

The Goldeyes were outhit by Wichita 14-12, but Winnipeg did have some bright spots on offence. David Bergin (.333) had his second straight stellar game, going two-for-four with a solo homer (his second of the playoffs), one RBI and two runs scored. David Rohm (.450) had two more hits (nine in his last three games) and scored a run; Mason Katz (.154) had a homer and a double in two official at bats with two runs scored and two driven in; Josh Romanski (.286) went one-for-five with a run scored; and Wes Darvill (.500) went one-for-four with a run scored and an RBI. Andrew Sohn (.250) and Casey Turgeon (.190) each had a hit.

The Goldeyes and Wichita will play Game 2 of the American Association championship series on Thursday night at Wichita’s Lawrence-Dumont Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU.

The Goldeyes will play host to Game 3 of the Championship Series on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 6:05 p.m. The Goldeyes will also play host to the “if necessary” games. Game 4 is slated for Sunday, Sept. 17 at 4:05 p.m. and Game 5 on Monday, Sept. 18, at 7:05 p.m. With Wichita now ahead 1-0 in the series, the Goldeyes have to hope that at least Game 4 will be played.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – Dan LeMoal