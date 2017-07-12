Goldeyes Notch Rain-Shortened 16-2 Win

WINNIPEG, MB. – The weather wasn’t very good, but the Winnipeg Goldeyes were awesome.

In a game shortened after 5 ½ innings by rain, the Goldeyes built a 16-2 lead and when the umpires called it off, the Fish had dispatched the visiting Sioux City Explorers in dominant fashion.

Playing in front of 3,497 fans at Shaw Park on cold, wet evening, the Goldeyes scored eight runs in the bottom of the first and eight more in the bottom of the second and cruised to their second straight win.

As a result, the Goldeyes won the first game of this three-game series with the Xs and have won four of their last five. The Fish are now 7-3 in their last 10 and 27-23 on the season. They also remained alone in second place in the American Association’s North Division, just three games back of the first-place St. Paul Saints

In just five innings of work, Goldeyes starter Mikey O’Brien (6-2, 4.73 ERA) gave up two runs on only three hits and earned the win. Explorers starter Kurt Heyer (3-5, 5.40 ERA) gave up eight runs on only two hits and six walks. An error didn’t help either. Only five of the runs were earned. Heyer was tagged with the loss. Reliever Todd Eaton gave up eight runs on eight hits in just two-thirds of an innings. The Goldeyes outhit the opposition for the fifth straight game, this time 10-3. David Rohm had two hits, two RBI and two runs scored while Shawn Pleffner went two-for-two with two runs scored and two RBI and raised his team-leading average to .360. Wes Darvill went one-for-two with a run scored and

Game 2 in this three-game series – and the second game of a nine-game homestand – will be played Wednesday night at Shaw Park at 7:05 p.m. Edwin Carl (4-1, 4.47) will get the start for Winnipeg while right-hander Alex White (0-2, 7.88) will toe the rubber for Sioux City.

If you don’t have a ticket, all the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photos by Dan LeMoal