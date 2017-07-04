Goldeyes McGovern wins Second Pitcher of the Week Award

WINNIPEG, MB. – He is the ace of the Winnipeg Goldeyes staff and for the second time this season, lefty Kevin McGovern has been named Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week. This time for the week ending July 2.

McGovern made two starts this week. On Tuesday, against the Gary SouthShore RailCats at Shaw Park, he threw six strong innings and scattered only four hits and struck out three, but he gave up five unearned runs and suffered the 5-4 loss.

He bounced back on Sunday with a brilliant performance. McGovern fired a complete game shutout against the Sioux Falls Canaries, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out nine in a 6-0 Goldeyes victory.

On the season, McGovern is now 6-2 with a 2.53 ERA. In nine starts, he’s thrown 64 complete innings, striking out 52. He previously was named the Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week for the week ending June 4, 2017.

The lefty is in his fourth year in the American Association, spending 2016 with the Goldeyes and 2014 and 2015 with the Lincoln Saltdogs. Pitching for the eventual league champion Goldeyes in 2016, McGovern compiled an 8-3 record and 3.55 ERA in 21 starts. He struck out 125 opposing hitters over 129 innings and was named Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week for the week ending August 21, 2016. He struck out 103 in 127.2 innings in 2015, posting a 5-8 record in 20 starts. In 10 starts in 2014, McGovern went 3-3 with 60 strikeouts in 64 innings. He was named the Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week for the week ending July 20, 2014, following a complete game shutout in his second start as a Saltdog.

McGovern played his college baseball at Philadelphia University in his hometown of Philadelphia. He has also pitched in the Frontier, Can-Am and Pecos Leagues before coming to the American Association.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo by Dan LeMoal