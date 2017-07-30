Goldeyes Lose Third Straight to RedHawks

WINNIPEG, MB – It didn’t take long on Saturday night for former Winnipeg Goldeyes third baseman Josh Mazzola, now with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, to do some more damage.

Mazzola, who belted two homers in Fargo’s 7-5 win on Thursday night, crushed a two-run shot in the top of the first to get things started as Fargo whipped Winnipeg 7-2.

Playing in front of a crowd of 4,206 at Shaw Park, the RedHawks scored two in the first, two in the second ad two more in the third, built leads of 4-0 after one and a half and 6-1 after three as they cruised to their third-straight win over the Goldeyes and claimed this four-game series with the final game coming up on Sunday afternoon.

As a result, the Goldeyes have now lost three straight games and are now 35-29 on the season. They are now one game behind in the race for first place in the American Association’s North Division. The red-hot RedHawks have now won 11 straight.

David Bergin put the Goldeyes on the board with a two-out, solo home run to right-centre in the bottom of the second. In the bottom of the ninth with Winnipeg trailing 7-1, Bergin doubled to left-centre with one out and scored on a 10-pitch, line drive single to right from Wes Darvill.

The Goldeyes were outhit 10-7. Darvill (.346) and Bergin (.324) each had two hits for the Fish and drove in both Winnipeg runs. Andrew Sohn (.327), Shawn Pleffner (.333) and Mason Katz (.236) had the other Goldeyes hits.

RedHawks’ starting pitcher Tyler Herron (6-2, 2.90 ERA) held the Goldeyes to one earned run on five hits over eight innings. Herron walked two and struck out four and earned the victory. Winnipeg starter Edwin Carl (6-3, 4.25 ERA) suffered the loss. He allowed six earned runs on nine hits in five innings of work. He walked three and struck out five.

The series concludes Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. Kevin McGovern (7-2, 2.17 ERA) will try to stop the bleeding for Winnipeg while left-hander Will Solomon (4-1, 3.41 ERA) will get the start for Fargo.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photos by Dan LeMoal