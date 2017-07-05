Goldeyes Lose Second Straight in Wichita

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Goldeyes did just about everything they possibly could to win a baseball game on Tuesday. Except they didn’t win the baseball game.

Playing in front of 5,444 fans in Wichita, Kan., the Goldeyes scored the first run of the game in the top of the first inning, but gave up three in the fourth and three more in the fifth and fell 6-5 to the Wichita Wingnuts.

As a result, the Goldeyes have lost the first two games of this three-game series in Wichita. The Goldeyes are now 22-22 on the season. The Goldeyes are 4-6 in their last 10 and 1-8 in their last nine on the road. They have fallen into third place in the American Association’s North Division, 5.5 games back of the first-place St. Paul Saints.

Zack Didson (2-3, 6.63 ERA) allowed all six earned runs on seven hits in just 4.2 innings of work. He walked two and struck out one and was tagged with the loss. Daniel Minor, Mitchell Lambson and Victor Capellan pitched 3.1 scoreless innings of relief for the Goldeyes. Lambson has just one earned run in his last 14.0 innings.

Wingnuts’ starter Jordan Cooper (4-0, 2.67 ERA) picked up the win, allowing three runs, all earned, on nine hits over just five innings. Seth Harvey (2.84 ERA) pitched a scoreless ninth to pick up his ninth save of the season.

The Goldeyes outhit the Wingnuts 13-8. Second baseman Jordan Ebert had his second straight two-hit game while Andrew Sohn, Reggie Abercrombie, Wes Darvill, David Bergin and Shawn Pleffner all had two hits. Sohn, David Rohm, Abercrombie, Bergin and Mason Katz drove in the Winnipeg runs. Rohm hit a solo homer, his first home run of the season.

The final game of this three-game series goes Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. at Lawrence Dumont Stadium in Wichita. All the action can be heard live in Winnipeg on 93.7 FM CJNU.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photos by Dan LeMoal