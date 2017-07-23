Goldeyes Lose Second Straight in K.C.

WINNIPEG, MB – After a tremendous 8-1 homestand, the Winnipeg Goldeyes have run into a speed bump in Kansas City.

Despite a solid pitching effort by starter Edwin Carl, the bullpen couldn’t hold the fort and the Winnipeg Goldeyes fell 4-1 to the Kansas City T-Bones on Saturday night.

Carl allowed only two runs on two hits through six complete innings, but T-Bones’ starter Chris Perry was even better, allowing only one run on three hits as the T-Bones took a 2-1 lead into the seventh.

However, in the bottom of the eighth, Kansas City scored a pair of runs against Goldeyes reliever Daniel Minor and the T-Bones final three relievers gave up only one hit as Kansas City’s pitching was just a tad better than Winnipeg’s.

With the loss, the Goldeyes fell to 34-26 on the season and are now only one game ahead of the St. Paul Saints in the race for first place in the American Association’s North Division. St. Paul has won two straight while Winnipeg has lost two straight games and must win on Sunday afternoon to salvage at least one victory in this three-game series in K.C.

Carl (6-2, 3.82 ERA) suffered the tough-luck loss while Perry (3-2, 4.85 ERA) earned the win. Mitchell Lambson struck out the side during a scoreless seventh in relief of Carl. Lambson has allowed only three earned runs in his last 22.0 innings. The Goldeyes’ pitching staff combined for nine strikeouts, and has struck out 21 batters over the first two games of the series, but don’t have a win for their efforts.

Winnipeg was outhit 5-4 during this pitchers’ duel. David Bergin had three of the Goldeyes four hits and has reached base in 43 consecutive games. He’s now batting .336. Wes Darvill moved into the leadoff role as Andrew Sohn had the game off. Darvill went 0-for-four and is now hitting .349. Darvill drive in the Goldeyes only run in the third.

The series concludes Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. Goldeyes ace Kevin McGovern (7-2, 2.34 EAR) will get the start for Winnipeg while right-hander Scott Carroll (5-3, 3.39) will kick the rubber for Kansas City. All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo by Dan LeMoal