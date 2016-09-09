Goldeyes lose post-season opener 1-0

Calling it “a tough one,” Winnipeg Goldeyes manager Rick Forney could only imagine what might have been.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes were beaten 1-0 by the St. Paul Saints in the opening game of the American Association semifinal, despite the fact Winnipeg outhit the Saints, outpitched them and had the bases loaded with one out in the ninth and couldn’t coax across a run.

A spectacular catch at the wall by St. Paul rightfielder Breland Almadova with runners at second and third and two out was one missed opportunity. Runners in scoring position with one out in the second and nobody out in the fourth, were essentially two more chances squandered.

Despite pounding out nine hits to St. Paul’s four, the Goldeyes couldn’t score on Saints starter, and former Major Leaguer, Mark Hamburger, nor could they score against another former big leaguer, Caleb Thielbar, nor could they score against the league’s best closer Ryan Rodebaugh.

“We just couldn’t get the two-out hits that we’ve been really good at getting all season long,” said Forney. “We had an opportunity in the first, which is important. Our first game of the playoffs, you want to get out of the gate fast, and hopefully you can come up with those big two-out hits to get on the board early and get some momentum on your side. We just couldn’t get it done. We had an opportunity in the first, had an opportunity in the second, we didn’t get a two-out hit in the eighth, and we didn’t get a two-out hit in the ninth.”

St. Paul starter Hamburger (1-0) got the win as the Saints took a 1-0 lead in the series. Goldeyes’ starter Mikey O’Brien (0-1) took the suffered loss but allowed only one earned run on three scattered hits over seven innings of work. Rodebaugh got the save for St. Paul.

Ryan Cavan drove in the game’s only run with a sacrifice fly in the top of the third. Breland Almadova was hit by a pitch leading off, took second on a wild pitch, and advanced to third on Alonzo Harris’s groundball to second. Cavan then lifted a fly ball to deep left to bring in Almadova.

“I thought Mikey did a great job,” said Forney. “The smallest things, unfortunately, can cost you a game, like today. He was fantastic today. He did a great job competing and gave us seven good innings.”

Victor Capellan and Eric Eadington combined for a scoreless top of the eighth while Eadington worked a perfect ninth with two strikeouts to keep the score at 1-0.

“St. Paul pitched well today,” said Forney. “Tip your cap to them. When you face Hamburger, you’re not really going to get opportunities to steal bags on him, so you’ve got to string together two or three good at-bats to score off him, and hopefully somebody along the way is going to stick one in the gap or hit one over the fence. It’s really tough to score on him.”

Game 2 of the American Association Division Series between the Goldeyes and Saints is slated for Friday night at Shaw Park at 7:05 p.m. Edwin Carl (10-6, 4.70 ERA) takes the mound for Winnipeg. The Saints will go with right-hander Robert Coe (11-3, 4.24 ERA).

Tickets for all home playoff games are on sale now by calling 1-855-GOLDEYE, visiting www.goldeyes.com, or stopping by any Ticketmaster location, including the box office at Shaw Park.

American Association Division Series Schedule

Game 1 – Thursday, September 8th – Saints 1 – Goldeyes 0

Game 2 – Friday, September 9th – Shaw Park (7:05 p.m.)

Game 3 – Saturday, September 10th – CHS Field (7:05 p.m.)

Game 4* – Sunday, September 11th – CHS Field (5:05 p.m.)

Game 5* – Monday, September 12th – CHS Field (7:05 p.m.) *if necessary

– SCOTT TAYLOR, MyToba Sports

– PHOTO by DAN LeMOAL, MyToba Sports