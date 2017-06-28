Goldeyes Lose Opener Of Homestand To Gary

WINNIPEG, MB. — The Goldeyes found a different way to lose on Tuesday night.

This time they built and early a 4-0 lead, gave up five runs in a single inning, then didn’t score again en route to a 5-4 loss at the hands of the Gary Southshore RailCats.

Playing in front of 4,489 at Shaw Park in downtown Winnipeg, the Goldeyes scored a run in the first inning and three in the fourth, before the RailCats scored five times (none of the runs were earned) in the fifth and then rode their talented to a bullpen to the win.

As a result of their second straight 5-4 loss, the Goldeyes have now dropped five in a row, are 1-7 in their last eight and are now eight games back of the St. Paul Saints in the race for first in the American Association’s North Division.

Goldeyes starter Kevin McGovern (5-2, 2.95 ERA) gave up all five runs on just four hits all in the fifth inning. He suffered the loss but pitched extremely well for six innings. The Goldeyes made three errors behind him. Three relievers, Daniel Minor, newcomer Evan Rutckyj and Ryan Chaffee pitched three innings of scoreless baseball.

Charle Rosario (4-3, 3.25 ERA) gave up four runs on seven hits over just five complete innings, but still earned the win. Carlos Diaz picked up the save.

The Goldeyes had nine more hits on Tuesday. David Rohm led the Goldeyes with three hits in three trips with a walk and a run scored. Josh Romanski had two hits and an RBI while Shawn Pleffner had a pair of hits and now leads the team in batting with a .352 average.

The Goldeyes and RailCats go at it again at Shaw Park on Wednesday noight at 7:05. All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – American Association