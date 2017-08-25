Goldeyes Lose 11-inning Thriller

WINNIPEG, MB – Not often does a ball club score four runs in the bottom of the 11th inning and lose, but that’s what happened to the Winnipeg Goldeyes on Thursday night.

With the score tied 3-3 in the top of the 11th, the Sioux City Explorers scored five runs off Goldeyes reliever Kenny Mathews – none of the runs were earned and Sioux City got only one hit – to take an 8-3 lead. Then the Fish came back with four runs in the bottom of the 11th, but it was just one run shy as the Explorers claimed the final game of this three-game series, beating the Goldeyes 8-7.

It was a tough loss to stomach. The Goldeyes fell to 54-36 on the season but after Fargo beat Sioux Falls 5-4, the RedHawks moved to within four games of the Goldeyes in the race for first place in the American Association’s North Division – with 11 games to play in the season. Third-place St. Paul beat Wichita and now trails the Goldeyes by seven games. The Goldeyes have 10 games remaining in the season.

After Sioux City took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third, the Goldeyes answered with a run in the fourth to tie the game. Sioux City went ahead 3-2 in the top of the 10th, but the Goldeyes scored a run in the bottom half of the inning thanks to a two-out single by Josh Romanski.

Then, things just got ugly in the 11th, but the Goldeyes nearly pulled off a miracle as Mason Katz hit a three-run homer to make the score 8-7. However, Explorers reliever Bubby Rossman came in and got David Rohm and Romanski to end the threat.

Goldeyes starter Mikey O’Brien worked seven complete innings, allowing only two runs on 11 scattered hits. Mathews (3-2, 2.92 ERA), was the tagged with the loss, allowing five runs (none earned) on one hit in the 11th.

The Goldeyes were outhit 15-8. Katz (.243) went two-for-three with two runs scored and three driven in. Jordan Ebert (.317) went three-for-four with a run scored and two driven in. Romanski (.332) went one-for-four with two RBI. Goldeyes manager Rick Forney rested leadoff man Andrew Sohn on Thursday. He also gave the day off to Katz, but called on him to pinch-hit in the seventh inning.

The Goldeyes will open a three-game weekend series with Sioux Falls at Shaw Park on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. All Goldeyes games can be heard live on 93.7 CJNU.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo by Dan LeMoal