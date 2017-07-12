Goldeyes Home Runs for Kids

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Winnipeg Goldeyes and Shaw Communications present the Shaw Home Runs for Kids promotion at each Goldeyes’ home game throughout the 2017 season.

For every home run, the Goldeyes hit at Shaw Park this season, Shaw Communications will donate $100 to Kidsport Manitoba via the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation. Kidsport Manitoba is a non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating financial barriers preventing children from playing organized sports.

Entering this homestand, the Goldeyes have hit 17 home runs in 20 games at Shaw Park, bringing Shaw’s current contribution to $1,700.

Since its inception in 1995, the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation has contributed more than $2 Million to children’s charities in Manitoba. For more than two decades, Goldeyes fans and corporate partners have generously donated to the Field of Dreams Foundation while attending games. The Fillmore Riley “Ks for Kids Program,” TCBY Radar Pitching Booth, Manitoba Pork Piggy Bank, “Path of Dreams” personalized sidewalk bricks at Shaw Park, memorabilia auctions, and nightly 50/50 raffles are several examples of how Manitobans have advanced the foundation’s mission. Additional funds are raised through events outside of the ballpark.

The Goldeyes begin a nine-game homestand Tuesday night when they host the Sioux City Explorers at 7:05 p.m. Tickets for all Goldeyes’ home games are on sale now by calling 1-855-GOLDEYE, visiting www.ticketmaster.ca, or visiting any Ticketmaster location, including the box office at Shaw Park.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

File Photo