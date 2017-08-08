Goldeyes Hold On to Win Third Straight Game

WINNIPEG, MB. – There were some nervous moments in the ninth inning in Sioux Falls on Monday night, but Mitchell Lambson locked it down before things got completely out of hand.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes went into the bottom of the ninth leading 9-5, but Lambson gave up two runs on three hits, before striking out the final batter he faced to make sure the Goldeyes hung on to beat the Sioux Falls Canaries 9-7.

It was another huge win for Winnipeg, a team that has now won three in a row and nine of its last 10 and is now 8-1 on this season-long 11-game road trip.

“It was nice to provide some early offence knowing our starter Kevin McGovern had to go deep in the ball game,” said Goldeyes hitting coach Tom Vaeth on the CJNU post-game show. “We have a bit of tired bullpen, not a late of relievers were available to us and it was not only great that Kevin went deep, but that we got some runs early for him.”

With the win, the Goldeyes improved to 44-30 on the season and pulled two and a half games in front of the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in the race for first in the American Association’s North Division.

On Monday night in Sioux Falls, the Goldeyes built a big lead and hung on at the end. They scored three runs in the first inning — thanks in no small way to a two-run homer by Shawn Pleffner, his seventh of the year – and then scored one in the third and added five in the fourth to take an 8-0 advantage.

But Sioux Falls didn’t quit. The Canaries scored four in the bottom of the fourth to cut the Goldeyes lead to 8-4 and then a single run in the seventh and two more in the ninth to make it close.

Goldeyes starter Kevin McGovern (9-2, 2.68 ERA) was rock solid again, allowing five runs (four earned) on eight scattered hits over 6.2 innings. Lambson pitched the final 2.1 innings and got his first save of the year.

The Goldeyes outhit the Canaries 12-11 as Andrew Sohn, the American Association Batter of the Week, had three more hits in five at bats, scored three and drove in two and is still the Goldeyes leading hitter with a .346 average. Josh Romanski had three hits in five trips, scored a run and drove in two and is now hitting .327. Reggie Abercrombie had two hits and raised his average to .281 and Pleffner had two hits in five hits with two runs scored and two driven in and is now batting .327.

The Goldeyes and Canaries will play Game 2 of this three-game series in Sioux Falls, S.D. on Tiesday night at 7:05 p.m. Every Goldeyes game can be heard live on 93.7 CJNU in Winnipeg.

The Goldeyes return home to Shaw Park on Friday, Aug. 11, when they play host to the Wichita Wingnuts at 7:05 p.m.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photos by Dan LeMoal