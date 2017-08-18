Goldeyes Hit It But Don’t Pitch It In Loss To Saints

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Goldeyes will not get great pitching every night.

Thursday night at Shaw Park, the Goldeyes scored seven runs on eight hits and blasted two home runs, but it wasn’t enough as the St. Paul Saints lit up Goldeyes starter Zack Dodson for seven runs on eight hits and then scored three more against the bullpen to beat the Fish 10-7.

The Goldeyes certainly didn’t quit in front of 3,449 at Shaw Park, but they fell behind 8-3 after six and a half innings and it was an uphill climb from there.

With the win, the Saints salvaged one game out of this four-game series and put a halt to the Goldeyes five-game winnings streak – and their six-win streak against St. Paul. The Goldeyes are now 50-33 on the season and are now 4.5 games ahead of the second-place Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and seven ahead of the third-place Saints in the race for first in the American Association’s North Division.

The Goldeyes will open a huge three-game weekend series against the RedHawks on Friday night at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo.

The Saints outhit the Goldeyes 12-8, but thanks to Mason Katz’s 14th homer of the year and Shawn Pleffner’s ninth, the Goldeyes stayed in the game until the final out. Katz (.240) lef Winnipeg with two hits on four trips with two runs scored and two RBI. Jordan Ebert went two-for-two with two walks, scored a run and drove in one. Pleffner, David Bergin and Josh Romanski drove in the other Winnipeg runs as the Goldeyes scored two in the seventh and two in the eighth to turn a St. Paul rout into a solid ball game.

Dodson (5-6, 5-17 ERA) was tagged with the loss while Ryan Zimmerman (6-6, 4.90 ERA) got the win. He worked six innings and allowed three runs on four hits. His bullpen gave up the final four runs.

The Goldeyes face the RedHawks Friday and Saturday night and Sunday afternoon in Fargo. It will be a sensational series between two arch-rivals, but it will arrive without manager Doug Simunic in the RedHawks dugout. Simmy was fired last week after almost 23 years at the helm. Game time Friday night is 7 p.m. and it’s on 93.7 CJNU.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – Dan LeMoal