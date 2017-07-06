Goldeyes Halt Losing Streak In Wichita

WICHITA, KS. — After losing the first two games of a three-game series to the Wingnuts in Wichita, the Winnipeg Goldeyes snapped out of it last night. And they did it in a big way.

The Goldeyes took a 7-0 lead after two innings, pounded out 18 hits and whipped the Wingnuts 9-5 to win the final game of this three-game series in Wichita.

Playing in front of 4,343 fans at Lawrence Dumont Stadium in Wichita, Kan., the Goldeyes scored four in the top of the first and three more in the top of the second and cruised to their 23rd win of the season.

As a result, the Goldeyes put a halt to a two-game losing streak and improved to 23-22 on the season. The Goldeyes did lose the series 2-1 and are now 5-5 in their last 10 and 2-8 in their last 10 on the road. However, they moved back into second place in the American Association’s North Division, just five games back of the first-place St. Paul Saints.

Goldeyes starter Mikey O’Brien (5-2, 4.83 ERA) allowed four runs on eight scattered hits in five innings of work. He walked five and struck out three and earned the victory. Kenny Mathews, Daniel Minor, Victor Capellan and Ryan Chaffee pitched the final four innings and only Minor gave up a run.

Wingnuts’ starter Jesse Pratt (1-1, 5-95 ERA) was tagged with the loss.

The Goldeyes outhit the Wingnuts 18-13. All-Star Wes Darvill led the way, going three-for-four with a walk and a run scored. He raised his batting average to a team-leading .358. Shawn Pleffner went three-for-five with two runs scored and one driven in and is now hitting .348. Josh Romanski went three-for-six with a run scored and two RBI while Reggie Abercrombie, Mason Katz and Andrew Sohn each had two hits. David Rohm, David Bergin and Jordan Ebert each had one hit as every Goldeyes player in the batting order had at least one hit.

The Goldeyes got on the bus immediately following the game and headed East for Gary, Indiana. The Fish and Gary SouthShore RailCats will open a three-game series in downtown Gary on Thursday night at 7 p.m. All the action can be heard live in Winnipeg on 93.7 FM CJNU.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba News

Photo – Dan LeMoal