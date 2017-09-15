Goldeyes Get All Three Wishes, Return Home With Split

WINNIPEG, MB – It was as if the Winnipeg Goldeyes rubbed the lamp and the genie popped out.

And he granted all three wishes.

The Goldeyes got a split on the road in a best-of-five championship series with the final three games at home. The Goldeyes got a tremendous pitching effort from starter Edwin Carl and relievers Mitchell Lambson and Victor Capellan. The Goldeyes got two home runs from Reggie Abercrombie.

Thursday night, playing in front of an announced crowd of ??? in Wichita, Kan., the Goldeyes scored five runs in the fifth and added single runs in the sixth and ninth as the Fish whipped the Wichita Wingnuts 7-1 at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.

With the win, the Goldeyes split the first two games of the best-of-five American Association championship series and will head home to play Games 3, 4 and 5 (if necessary) at Shaw Park in downtown Winnipeg. The Goldeyes are not only poised to win their second straight championship and third in six seasons, but also dispose of Wichita for the third time in six seasons.

Wichita took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, but the Goldeyes put a veritable halt to the proceedings in the fifth when Wes Darvill led off with a single, went to second on a groundout by Mason Katz and then scored on a double by Andrew Sohn. Sohn scored ahead of Casey Turgeon, who belted a two-run blast to make it 3-1 and then after Josh Romanski singled, Abercrombie hit his first homer of the night, a two-run shot to make it 5-1.

The Goldeyes added a run in the sixth when Mason Katz walked, went to third on a double by Sohn and the scored on a wild pitch.

The Fish rounded out the scoring when Abercrombie led off the top of the ninth with a solo homer.

Carl (1-0, 2.00 ERA), the Winnipeg starter, gave Winnipeg the best start of the playoffs, going six complete innings and allowing only one run on six scattered hits. He walked three and struck out six. Lambson pitched a scoreless seventh and then Capellan pitched hitless innings in the eighth and ninth – with three strikeouts – to put it away. In total, the Goldeyes pitchers struck out 11 Wichita hitters.

The Goldeyes outhit Wichita 14-7. Abercrombie (.259) was the star, going two-for-five, with two homers, two runs scored and three driven in. Turgeon (.240) went two-for-four with a homer, a run scored and two driven in; Romanski (.308) went two-for-five with a run scored; David Bergin (.346) had his third straight stellar game, going two-for-five; and Sohn went two-for-three with a run scored and an RBI.

David Rohm (.400) had another hit (10 in his last four games) while Katz went one-for-three with a run scored and Darvill (.429) went one-for-five with a run scored. Shawn Pleffner also had a hit.

The Goldeyes and Wichita will play Game 3 of the American Association championship series on Saturday night at Winnipeg’s Shaw Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. There are plenty of great seats available and all the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU.

The Goldeyes will play host to Game 4 of the Championship Series on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 4:05 p.m. and, if necessary, Game 5 on Monday, Sept. 18, at 7:05 p.m.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo by Dan LeMoal