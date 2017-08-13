Goldeyes Get 21 Hits In 14-5 Win

WINNIPEG, MB. — After the seventh inning at Shaw Park on Sunday afternoon, the Winnipeg Goldeyes had 13 runs on 20 hits.

Everything that happened after that was a footnote.

Every Winnipeg Goldeyes player in the lineup got a hit, the Goldeyes scored a run in every inning from the second to the eighth and completely dominated the team they were fortunate to beat in last year’s American Association final with a 14-5 victory (with 21 hits) over the visiting Wichita Wingnuts on Sunday.

Playing in front of 5,372 on a gorgeous day in downtown Winnipeg, the Goldeyes got home runs from Mason Katz and Josh Romanski and scored three runs in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth, one in the fifth, two in the sixth, four in the seventh and one in the eighth as they routed a team that came into Winnipeg on Friday in first place in the South Division with a record of 45-29. The ‘Nuts left with a record of 46-31 as Winnipeg won the final two games of this three-game series.

With the victory, the Goldeyes improved to 47-32 on the season, 4.5 games ahead of the St. Paul Saints in the race for first in the American Association’s North Division. The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, who fired manager Doug Simunic on Saturday night after nearly 23 full seasons at the helm, lost their fourth straight yesterday and fell five games back of Winnipeg.

Sunday’s game at Shaw Park was never in doubt. Winnipeg scored early and often and had it in the bag when they took a 6-0 lead in the fourth.

Starter Edwin Carl (8-3, 4.10 ERA) got the win and worked 7.1 innings, allowing four runs on six hits. Wichita ace Alex Boshers (10-3, 3.78 ERA) gave up nine runs on 15 hits after 5.1 innings and was tagged with the loss.

The Goldeyes outhit Wichita 21-9 in an incredible show of power. Romanski was the star. He went four-for-five with two runs scored and five RBI and is now batting .331. Shawn Pleffner went three-for-six with a run scored and is now hitting .334. Mason Katz (.235) went three-for-four with four runs scored and three driven in while Jordan Ebert (.311) had his second straight three-hit game, going three-for-five with a run scored.

Andrew Sohn (.333) went two-for-four with two runs scored and one driven in while David Rohm (.285) had a hit, scored two and drove in one; David Bergin (.322) went one-for-five; Wes Darvill (.325) went one-for-five with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base; and Reggie Abercrombie (.280) was terrific, going three-for-six with a run scored and two driven in.

The Goldeyes beat the Wingnuts right out the back door of Shaw Park and straight to the bus.

Monday night, the Goldeyes will open a huge four-game series against the second-place Saints. A sweep and Winnipeg could all but lockup first place in the North Division. There are plenty of great seats available. Every Goldeyes game can be heard live on 93.7 CJNU in Winnipeg.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – Dan LeMoal