Goldeyes Game 5 Postponed Until Wednesday

WINNIPEG, MB. — There was no playoff baseball Tuesday night.

Game 5 on the American Association Championship Series that was scheduled for Tuesday at 7:00pm has been postponed until Wednesday evening at 6:05 due to “impending inclement weather.”

The Goldeyes and Wingnuts are tied 2-2 in the best-of five series after Winnipeg’s dramatic 4-3, 17-inning victory on Monday night.

According to the Goldeyes office, the American Association league office “determined Tuesday’s forecasted conditions may not have allowed the completion of a nine-inning game.”

The winner-take-all Game 5 has been therefore been moved to Wednesday. For season ticket and playoff package holders, Wednesday’s Game 5 still corresponds with “Playoff Game E.”

Right-hander Edwin Carl (9-4, 4.60 ERA) who is pictured, will get the start for Winnipeg while right-hander Tim Brown (4-5, 5.93 ERA) will toe the rubber for Wichita.

Tickets for Game 5 of the American Association Championship Series are on sale now by by calling 1-855-GOLDEYE, by visting www.ticketmaster.ca/goldeyes, or by visiting any Ticketmaster location, including the box office at Shaw Park.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – Dan LeMoal