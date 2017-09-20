Goldeyes Game 5 Postponed Until Wednesday

Scott Taylor
Posted: September 20th, 2017 at 9:00am goldeyes, Featured, BASEBALL, SPORTS

WINNIPEG, MB. — There was no playoff baseball Tuesday night.

Game 5 on the American Association Championship Series that was scheduled for Tuesday at 7:00pm has been postponed until Wednesday evening at 6:05 due to “impending inclement weather.”

The Goldeyes and Wingnuts are tied 2-2 in the best-of five series after Winnipeg’s dramatic 4-3, 17-inning victory on Monday night.

According to the Goldeyes office, the American Association league office “determined Tuesday’s forecasted conditions may not have allowed the completion of a nine-inning game.”

The winner-take-all Game 5 has been therefore been moved to Wednesday. For season ticket and playoff package holders, Wednesday’s Game 5 still corresponds with “Playoff Game E.”

Right-hander Edwin Carl (9-4, 4.60 ERA) who is pictured, will get the start for Winnipeg while right-hander Tim Brown (4-5, 5.93 ERA) will toe the rubber for Wichita.

Tickets for Game 5 of the American Association Championship Series are on sale now by by calling 1-855-GOLDEYE, by visting www.ticketmaster.ca/goldeyes, or by visiting any Ticketmaster location, including the box office at Shaw Park.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – Dan LeMoal

Tags: , , , ,
Editor of the popular Game On Hockey Magazine and The Point After Football Magazine, editor of Canadian Meat Business Magazine, sports editor of Grassroots News, TV play-by-play voice of the Winnipeg Goldeyes and author of the bestselling book: The Winnipeg Jets: A Celebration of Professional Hockey in Winnipeg. He likes virgin pina coladas, long walks on the beach, puppies and thoroughbred race horses that run according to form.
Related Posts
Goldeyes Beat Wichita 11-9 In A Slugfest
Goldeyes Halt Losing Streak In Wichita
Goldeyes-Wingnuts: The championship matchup
Goldeyes Pitching Hammered In Opener

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.