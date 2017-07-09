Goldeyes Fall in Gary, Three Game Win Streak Halted

GARY, IN. — Despite pounding out 12 hits, the Winnipeg Goldeyes just couldn’t turn them into runs. As a result, the Fish were beaten 4-2 by the Gary SouthShore RailCats in a head-scratcher in Gary on Saturday night.

Playing in front of 3,792 fans at US Steel Yard, the Goldeyes scored two runs in the top of the third and couldn’t score again as the Goldeyes three-game winning streak came to a sudden halt.

With the loss, the Goldeyes fell to 3-3 on this seven-game road trip, 6-4 in their last 10 and to 25-23 on the season. They also remained alone in second place in the American Association’s North Division, five games back of the first-place St. Paul Saints

Goldeyes starter Zach Nuding (2-6, 6.34 ERA) allowed all four runs on nine hits with two walks and wo strikeouts over sis complete innings and suffered the loss. Once again the Goldeyes bullpen was perfect. Kenny Mathews and Evan Rutckyj pitched hitless, scoreless seventh and eighth innings.

RailCats starter Braulio Torres-Perez (5-2, 4.73 ERA) gave up two runs on seven scattered over seven complete and earned the win.

The Goldeyes scored their only runs in the third when Andrew Sohn led off with a single and stole second. David Rohm ripped a double to score Sohn and then Josh Romanski followed with an RBI single to make it 2-0 Goldeyes. But that was it.

The Goldeyes outhit the RailCats for the third straight game, this time 12-9. The first three batters – Sohn (.304), Rohm (.264) and Romanski (.320) in the Goldeyes lineup each had two hits. David Bergin also had a two-hit night and raised his average to .321. Shawn Pleffner and Wes Darvill each went one-for-four and are tied for the team’s batting lead at .351.

The four-game series concludes Sunday afternoon at 2:10 p.m. Zack Dodson (2-3, 6.63 ERA) will get the start for Winnipeg while ace right-hander Charle Rosario (6-3, 2.95) with the “disappearing change-up” will get the call for Gary. All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – Dan LeMoal