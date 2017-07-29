Goldeyes Edged 2-1 By Red-Hot RedHawks

WINNIPEG, MB. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks have now won 10 straight games and have moved into a first place tied with the Winnipeg Goldeyes in the American Association’s North Division.

Friday night in front of 4,690 at Shaw Park, the RedHawks got a two-out double from Charlie Valerio that drove in K.D. Kang with the eventual winning run as the RedHawks beat the Goldeyes 2-1.

As a result, the Goldeyes have now lost two straight games and the first two games of this four-game weekend series with Fargo. The Fish are now 35-28 on the season, the same record as the red-hot RedHawks. Winnipeg and Fargo are a half-game ahead of the St. Paul Saints in the race for first place in the North.

The Goldeyes scored their only run in the first inning when Andrew Sohn beat out an infield single, David Rohm singled to left sending Sohn to second, but Sohn stole third and scored on an infield hit by Josh Romanski.

And that was it. The Goldeyes managed only four more hits and didn’t score another run. Fargo scored one in the fifth and one in the eighth and that was enough.

Starter Tyler Alexander (3-5, 2,85 ERA) earned the win for the RedHawks, while reliever Victor Capellan (1-3, 2.57 ERA) was tagged with the loss for the Goldeyes. Richie Tait picked up his third save of the season for Fargo, pitching two scoreless innings to wrap up the game. Mikey O’Brien started for Winnipeg and gave up one run on five hits over six complete innings.

The Goldeyes were outhit 8-7. Rohm and Romanski each had two hits for Winnipeg.

Game 3 of the four-game series goes Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. at Shaw Park. If you don’t have a ticket, the game can be heard live on 93.7 CJNU.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – Dan LeMoal