Goldeyes Break Out, Wallop RedHawks

WINNIPEG, MB – After losing three straight at home to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, the Winnipeg Goldeyes let out all of their frustrations on Sunday afternoon.

A grand slam home run by David Rohm – who also scored four times — plus a two-run shot by Mason Katz and solo homers by Reggie Abercrombie, Shawn Pleffner and Jordan Ebert brought the Shaw Park-crowd of 4,112 to their feet all afternoon as the Goldeyes walloped the RedHawks 15-6.

So much for three straight losses. Who will even remember?

Fargo actually led 2-1 after the top of the third inning, but the Goldeyes scored a run in the bottom of the third to tie it, then put up eight in the bottom of the fourth as Rohm hit the grand slam and then Abercrombie and Pleffner went back-to-back. Winnipeg added one in the fifth and four more in the seventh as Katz hit a two-run shot and then Ebert made it back-to-back for the second time in the game.

As a result, the Goldeyes stopped a three-game losing streak and won the final game of this four-game series. They are now 36-29 on the season and moved back into a first-place tie with the RedHawks in the race for first place in the American Association’s North Division. The Goldeyes also put a halt to Fargo’s 11-game winning streak.

The Goldeyes outhit the RedHawks 17-12 as every Winnipeg starter had at least one hit. Katz (.246) went three-for-four with two runs scored and two driven in and raised his batting average by 10 points. Darvill went two-for-four with two runs scored and is now batting .348. Pleffner went two-for-five with two runs scored and one RBI and is hitting .335. Andrew Sohn went two-for-five with a run scored and two RBI and is now batting .328. Romanski went two-for-five with two RBI and raised his average to .311. Ebert went two for-four with two runs scored and two RBI and raised his average to .342. Rohm went two-for-four with four RBI and four runs scored and is now hitting .286. Bergin (.321) and Abercombie (.269) both had one hit – a home run.

Goldeyes starter Kevin McGovern (8-2, 2.50 ERA) didn’t have is best start of the season, giving up a solo homer to Trever Adams and a three-run shot to Adams three-innings later, but still, he got the win and allowed five runs on seven hits over six complete innings. Will Solomon (4-2, 4.55 ERA) allowed 10 runs on nine hits and suffered the loss for Fargo.

After the game, the Goldeyes hopped on the bus and headed straight for Sioux City, Iowa. The Goldeyes and Sioux City Explorers will open a three-game series on Monday night. It’s the first game of the second-longest road trip of the season for the Goldeyes – 10 games – through Sioux City, Gary and Sioux Falls.

All the action can be heard live on 93.7 CJNU in Winnipeg. Monday night’s game begins at 7:05.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photos by Dan LeMoal