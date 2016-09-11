Goldeyes bounce back to send series to max

During the regular season, Winnipeg Goldeyes shortstop Maikol Gonzalez was first on the Goldeyes and second in the American Association in walks with 75.

Sunday night he did what he does best and drove home the winning run.

In the top of the ninth, with the bases loaded and two out and facing Ryan Rodebaugh, the best closer in the league, Gonzalez worked a walk to send home David Rohm and give the Goldeyes a one-run lead. In the bottom of the ninth, Goldeyes closer Winston Abreu shut down the St. Paul Saints and locked up a 5-4 Goldeyes victory.

With the Goldeyes win, the best-of-five American Association semifinal series is now deadlocked at two wins apiece. The fifth and deciding game will be played Monday night at 7:05 p.m. in St. Paul.

Sunday night’s encounter was a thriller. St. Paul scored a run in the first off Goldeyes starter Duke von Schamman, but the Fish put a four-spot on the board in the top of the fourth. Gonzalez singled to lead off the inning and then Willie Cabrera drew a walk. Reggie Abercrombie singled to drive home Gonzalez and then Josh Romanski was hit by a pitch to load the bases. David Rohm hit into a double play, but Cabrera scored from third.

Then, in a shocking turn of events, Abercrombie took off from third base and stole home on a pitch in the dirt from St. Paul starter Kody Knaus. Two pitches later Casio Grider hit a solo home run and the Goldeyes suddenly had a 4-1 lead.

But the Saints don’t go away without a fight and they did not go away easily on Sunday.

St. Paul put up three runs in the bottom of the fourth and that score held up until the ninth when Rohm singled and Grider popped out to the catcher for the first out. Wes Darvill then singled and Carlton Tanabe grounded out to second to move Rohm to third and Darvill to second. Rodebaugh then walked Adam Heisler intentionally. That’s when Gonzalez battled to a 3-2 count, fouled off a pitch and then drew what turned out to be the game-winning walk.

Goldeyes reliever Victor Capellan (1-0, 0.00 ERA) got the win while Abreu (0.00 ERA) earned his second save of the series. Neither gave up a run but Capellan struck out five Saints in two innings of work. Rodebaugh (1-1, 3.00 ERA) suffered the loss.

The Saints outhit the Goldeyes 12-7. Rohm, the Goldeyes leading hitter this season (.337) went three-for-four with a run and is now hitting .668 in the series. Gonzalez went one-for-three with that huge walk, scored a run, drove in a run and is now hitting .333 in the series.

Game 5 of the American Association Division Series between the Goldeyes and Saints is slated for Monday night at CHS Field in downtown St. Paul. Mikey O’Brien (0-1, 1.29 ERA) will get the start for Winnipeg. Mark Hamburger (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will kick the rubber for St. Paul.

The game can be heard live on 93.7 CJNU.

American Association Division Series Schedule

Game 1 – Thursday, September 8th – Saints 1 – Goldeyes 0

Game 2 – Friday, September 9th – Goldeyes 9 Saints 7

Game 3 – Saturday, September 10th – Saints 3 Goldeyes 2

Game 4 – Sunday, September 11th – Goldeyes 5 Saints 4

Game 5 – Monday, September 12th – CHS Field (7:05 p.m.)

– SCOTT TAYLOR, MyToba Sports

– PHOTO by JEFF MILLER, MyToba Sports