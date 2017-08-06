Goldeyes Beat RailCats In 10

WINNIPEG, MB. — The Winnipeg Goldeyes have now won seven of their last eight games. And six of the first seven on their current 11-game road trip.

David Rohm easily scored from third on Shawn Pleffner’s sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th as the Goldeyes beat the Gary SouthShore RailCats 6-5 in a thrilling extra-inning game at US Steel Yard in downtown Gary on Saturday night.

With the win, the Goldeyes improved to 42-30 on the season and pulled a full game ahead of the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in the race for first in the American Association’s North Division. The St. Paul Saints beat Fargo on Saturday night and remained 3.5 games out.

On Saturday in Gary, the Goldeyes scored once in second and built a 3-1 lead after six. They were ahead 5-2 when Gary stung All-star Ryan Chaffee (3-3, 3.27 ERA) with a three-run bottom of the ninth to tie the game at 5-5 and send it to extra innings. But after the Goldeyes scored in the top of the 10th, Chafee prevailed with a solid, scoreless bottom half, so while he blew the save, he got credit for the win.

Goldeyes starter Mikey O’Brien was terrific, throwing 5.1 innings of one-run baseball on nine scattered hits.

The RailCaits outhit the Goldeyes 15-11, but Winnipeg had some superb performances. Pleffner was the star. He drove in Reggie Abercrombie with a sacrifice fly for the Goldeyes first run, then Abercrombie scored ahead of Pleffner as he hit a two-run homer in the sixth to give Winnipeg a 3-1 lead. Pleffner finished one-for-three, with a homer, a run scored and four RBI and is now hitting .330. Abercrombie had a big night, as well, going three-for-five with two runs scored and an RBI. He raised his average to .272. Josh Romanski had two hits in five trips, scored a run and is now hitting .321. Rohm (.281), Andrew Sohn (.333), Wes Darvill (.341), Mason Katz (.235) and Jordan Ebert (.304) all had a hit while David Bergin (.326) drove in the other Winnipeg run.

The Goldeyes and RailCats will play the finale of this four-game series on Sunday afternoon at 2:10 p.m. in downtown Gary, Ind. After the game, they’ll get on the bus and head West to Sioux Falls, S.D. for a three-game set with the Canaries. Every game can be heard live on 93.7 CJNU in Winnipeg.

The Goldeyes return home to Shaw Park on Friday, Aug. 11, when they play host to the Wichita Wingnuts at 7:05 p.m.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – Dan LeMoal, MyToba Sports