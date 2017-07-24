Goldeyes Beat K.C. 4-3 in 11

WINNIPEG, MB.-The Winnipeg Goldeyes had a couple of things on their collective mind on Sunday. They wanted to salvage one of three games from the Kansas City T-Bones and they wanted to enter the All-Star break with a win.

Mission accomplished.

With the game tied 3-3 in the top of the 11th inning, All-Star third baseman Wes Darvill from Langley, B.C., manufactured the winning run without having the ball leave the infield. Darvill beat out an infield hit, stole second, stole third and scored on a wild pitch. That made it 4-3 and after another Canadian, Evan Rutckyj from Windsor, Ont., got out of a jam to seal the deal and the Goldeyes had themselves a thrilling 4-3 road victory.

As a result, the Goldeyes halted a two-game slide, improved to 35-26 on the season and remained one game ahead of the St. Paul Saints in the race for first place in the American Association’s North Division. The Goldeyes won one of three-games in this series at CommunityAmerica Ballpark and are now 7-3 in their last 10. The Fish have won nine of their last 12 heading into the All-Star break.

Goldeyes closer Ryan Chaffee (1-2, 2.00 ERA) got credit the win, allowing two hits, one walk and one earned run in 1.1 innings of work. Rutckyj (2.89 ERA) picked up his first save of the season. Victor Capellan, and Zack Dodson — in his first relief appearance of the year — combined for two and one-third scoreless innings and four strikeouts in relief. Grant Sides (1-2, 3.03 ERA) was the hard-luck loser. He allowed one infield hit, one earned run and had two strikeouts in the one inning that he pitched.

The Goldeyes trailed 2-1 heading into the top of the ninth when Reggie Abercrombie led off with a solo home run, his 10th of the season, to tie the game at 2-2. The teams each scored a run in their half of the 10th and then Darvill’s speed on the base-paths won it in the 11th.

The Goldeyes outhit Kansas City 12-9. David Rohm, Jordan Ebert, Abercrombie and Darvill each had two hits. Darvill now leads the Goldeyes with a .350 batting average. Abercrombie delivered is 443rd and 444th career RBI and is now one shy of tying the American Association career RBI record held by John Allen. Mason Katz drove in the other Winnipeg run in the 10th.

The All-Star game will be played in Ottawa on Tuesday. Rick Forney of the Goldeyes will manage against his mentor, Hal Lanier of the Ottawa Champions. The Goldeyes will play again on Thursday night, when the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks invade Shaw Park.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photos by Dan LeMoal